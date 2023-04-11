Bud Light Brand Staggers Following Backlash After ‘Recklessly’ Entering the Culture Wars

Bud Light drinkers across America revolted over the past weekend after the top-selling beer brand “recklessly” entered the culture wars when it unveiled its new spokesperson, transgender TikTok star Dylan Mulvaney.

Jeff Fitter, the owner of Case & Bucks, a restaurant and sports bar in Barnhart, Missouri told Fox Business, “I think society flexes its muscles sometimes and reminds manufacturers that the consumer is still in charge. In Bud Light’s effort to be inclusive, they excluded almost everybody else, including their traditional audience.”

Fitter said that sales of Anheuser-Busch products plummeted 30 percent over the past week, while draught beer dove around 50 percent and similar circumstances are being reported across the country.

At Braintree Brewhouse in Massachusetts, a massive sports bar just outside of Boston, Bud Light typically outsells competitors Miller Lite and Coors Light however, owner Alex Kesaris told Fox News that 80 percent of Bud Light drinkers ordered something else this week, and the 20 percent that did order Bud light “weren’t on social media and hadn’t heard yet,” about the new spokesperson.

“They didn’t order it again,” after learning of the new spokesperson, Kesaris said.

Even a pub in New York City’s Hell’s Kitchen, which is known for its large gay community reported that Bud Light draft sales dove by 58 percent this week, while Bud Light bottle sales were down 70 percent, Fox News reported.

A beer-sales representative who works with national retailers told Fox Business, “They’ve already done enough damage in one week to disrupt year-long sales projections,” adding that “you don’t just make up those sales. People aren’t going to drink twice as much Bud Light the following weekend to recover the lost business.”

Bud Light’s stock price however does not appear to be struggling in line with the anecdotes reported.

After dropping approximately 3.6 percent following the unveiling of its new spokesperson the stock price rebounded by around 2 percent and is up 0.92 percent in early morning trading Tuesday.