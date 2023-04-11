Content Produced by Alibaba’s New AI Platform Must Follow ‘Core Socialist Values’

On April 11, Alibaba Group, a Chinese multinational technology company specializing in e-commerce, unveiled its generative artificial intelligence (AI) model that it says will be integrated into the company’s apps while Chinese authorities stipulate that any content created by the AI must follow “core socialist values” in addition to Chinese law and that any infraction will result in fines or even a criminal investigation, according to Fox News.

The AI large language model has been dubbed “Tongyi Qianwen,” meaning “truth from a thousand questions” and in a recent demonstration showed off its ability to draft invitations, plan trip itineraries and guide shoppers.

Alibaba intends to integrate the AI into its workplace messaging app DingTalk first followed by integration into its voice assistant Tmall Genie.

According to Fox Business, Daniel Zhang, an Alibaba CEO said the tech will “bring about big changes to the way we produce, the way we work and the way we live our lives.”

While a formal launch of the AI is still pending, reportedly, the chatbot is currently available for beta testing and will be opened up for businesses to try this Friday when Alibaba’s cloud unit plans to release Tongyi Qianwen to clients who will have the ability to build their own customized large language models.

The new AI will not only be competing with GPT4, developed by OpenAI and Google’s Bard but will also be competing with Baidu built Ernie Bot which reportedly has the ability to solve mathematics queries, respond to questions on Chinese literature, and generate images and video.