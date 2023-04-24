Mysterious Cattle Mutilations Leave Authorities Perplexed and Asking for Help From the Public

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office in Texas is asking the public for any information they may have after a half a dozen cows were discovered dead and mutilated under mysterious circumstances.

In an April 19 Facebook post the sheriff’s office wrote, “A straight, clean cut, with apparent precision, had been made to remove the hide around the cow’s mouth on one side, leaving the meat under the removed hide untouched. The tongue was also completely removed from the body with no blood spill.”

Authorities observed that there were no signs of a struggle “and the grass around the cow was undisturbed. No footprints or tire tracks were noted in the area.”

Even more bizarre, it was noticed that no predators or scavengers would approach any of the cow’s carcasses, leaving them to decay for several weeks.

An additional five cows were found, all in different locations, pastures and from different herds along the state highway that runs through Brazos and Robertson Counties.

According to authorities, “The other cows were found in the same condition, lying on one side with the exposed side of their face cut along the jaw line and the tongue, once again, completely removed. On two of the five cows, a circular cut was made removing the anus and the external genitalia. This circular cut was made with the same precision as the cuts noted around the jaw lines of each cow.”

No cause of death has been determined.

“Multiple similar incidents have been reported across the United States and we are actively coordinating with other agencies to find answers,” The Sheriff’s Office said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Foster at 936-348-2755.