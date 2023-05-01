Shen Yun Wows Audiences at Stamford, CT: ‘It Was Magical’

STAMFORD, CT — On April 27, Shen Yun Performing Arts kicked off a five-show run in Stamford, delighting audiences of all ages and backgrounds with its stunning dance routines, vibrant costumes and props, state-of-the-art digital backdrops, and live music.

Performing at the city’s prestigious Palace Theater, Shen Yun is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music company. Every year, the company showcases a brand new production — highlighting China’s 5,000-year-old history and cultural heritage before the impact and destruction of Communism.

Currently, Shen Yun has eight equally-sized troupes that tour and perform around the world simultaneously; the company is based in New York.

‘Loved it’

Charlie William, a retired MTA bus operator, told reporters on April 28 that the performance was “magical” and that he loved the way the “backdrop and scenery worked to make the dancers look like they were jumping in and out of the film.”

Shen Yun’s use of a high-tech integrative, digital backdrop brings scenes from different dynasties, celestial realms, and ethnic regions to life. The performers’ costumes are adorned with intricate designs, vibrant colors, and beautiful fabrics that add to the beauty and magic of the performance.

Charlie William (R) and Marvenia attended Shen Yun’s performance at The Palace Theater in Stamford, CT on April 28, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“I loved all of it,” said Marvenia, a retired correctional officer that accompanied William to the show.

“What really stood out to me was when the young schoolgirl put up the flag and [the CCP officers] killed her and her parents. It was amazing how it taught you that something good comes out at the end.”

When asked about what stood out to her the most, Marvenia said, “The way the Creator reversed the tsunami to save the people and make peace, that was awesome,” adding, “It had a lot of subliminal messages. I didn’t know this oppression was going on in China.”

Shen Yun’s shows aspire to do more than just entertain — they strive to enlighten the audience on significant social and political matters happening in present-day China. The performances offer a distinct outlook on the human spirit to emphasize the value of appreciating certain liberties that should not be taken for granted.

Shen Yun Performing Arts is the world’s premier classical Chinese dance and music performance, bringing to life 5,000 years of traditional Chinese culture and heritage to audiences across the globe. (Image: Shen Yun Performing Arts)

Marvenia said the show also taught her about the value of karma and why it’s important to treat others with kindness and respect.

“What goes around comes around, and karma is real,” she said.

‘We will for sure be coming back’

Walter Suinchin, a real estate agent, attended Shen Yun’s performance for the first time with this family on April 28.

“The whole thing was amazing, we all ended up enjoying it. I came with my young children and thought it was a great way to expose them to a new culture,” he said.

Walter Suinchin attended Shen Yun’s performance with his family at The Palace Theater in Stamford, CT April 28, 2023 (Image: Vision Times Staff)

When asked about how he felt while watching the performance, Suinchin said, “We felt very happy after watching the show; my daughter is thinking about starting ballet in the future, so I’m very happy we got to share this experience together.”

“I loved it, it was amazing — the costumes, design, colors; it was awesome.” “This was my first time seeing [Shen Yun] and I just thought ‘wow’,” said Bella Suinchin, Walter’s wife.

“We will for sure be coming back every year for the new shows,” added Walter.

‘I felt very immersed’

Jillian Wilson, a marketing consultant, told reporters that she thought the show was “amazing,” after attending Shen Yun’s performance on April 28.

“Aside from the costumes and all the bright and beautiful colors, I loved the animation in the back, it was really cool and cutting edge,” said Wilson.

Jillian Wilson, a marketing consultant, attended Shen Yun’s performance at The Palace Theater in Stamford, CT on April 28, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

“They did a really good combination of traditional dance merged with 2023 effects,” she said, adding, “My favorite was the [Monkey King] piece, with the three people that were shapeshifters and were going into the cave. It was really well done.”

From ancient legends, ethnic folk dances and myths, to modern-day stories of courage and oppression, Shen Yun’s performances are a celebration of China’s rich heritage, culture, and traditions.

“I felt very immersed in the whole experience, and it was funny and very moving,” added Wilson.

‘We’re all here for a reason’

Danielle Hoover, a fitness instructor, singer, dancer, and performer, told reporters that what stood out to her the most was the spiritual aspect of the show.

“I loved the angels, meditation and spirituality,” said Hoover, adding, “The opening number when the angel came down from heaven to tell people ‘we’re here to save the earth’ that really spoke to me,” she said as she held back tears.

Danielle Hoover, a fitness instructor, dancer/singer, and performer, attended Shen Yun’s performance at The Palace Theater in Stamford, CT on April 28, 2023. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Shen Yun’s use of a high-tech integrative, digital backdrop brings scenes from different dynasties, celestial realms, and ethnic regions to life; each performance is also guided by two emcees who explain each segment in both English and Chinese — making it more accessible to a wider audience.

When asked about what she thought of the show’s deeper meanings, Hoover said, “The whole incorporation of the Creator, and how this is really a wake up call for people that we’re all here for a reason, for a purpose, and that there’s more to life than what we realize.”

Shen Yun’s use of high-tech digital backdrops helps to transport the audience to a whimsical world full of vibrant landscapes, celestial realms, and awe-inspiring landmarks. (Image: via Shen Yun Performing Arts)

Shen Yun’s performances also features a live orchestra that masterfully blend ancient Chinese instruments with classical Western instruments to take the audience on a spellbinding journey through time and space.

“We had front row seats so the orchestra was right there — the blending of the music, the colors, the scenery, and the backdrop with the digital effects was really cool,” she said, adding, “The whole thing is amazing.”

For more information on the performing arts troupe, including FAQs, upcoming performances, and ticketing information, please visit the official website here.