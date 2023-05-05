NYC Community Safety Awareness Fair Hosted By the Asian American Pacific Islander Taskforce to Be Held This Saturday

On Saturday, May 6, the NYC Mayor’s Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Taskforce will be hosting a Community Safety Awareness Fair.

The fair will be held at 33 Bowery in Manhattan and will run from 1pm to 4pm.

Elected officials and commissioners will be speaking at the event. In addition, a martial arts practice workshop and public safety panel discussion will be held.

(Image: AAPI Taskforce)

Lots of giveaways will be provided to participants.

The event is sponsored by several New York City agencies, including the Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes, the NYC Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, NYC Human Rights and the NYC Mayor’s Community Affairs Unit.

Co-sponsors include the Chinese Chamber of Commerce of New York and Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs (APAPA).

May is Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month in New York City and across the nation.

In 1990, the U.S. government designated May as being AAPI Heritage Month to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islanders’ contributions, influence, and achievements in the country.

It’s a time to celebrate and honor the contributions Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans have made to America’s history, society and culture.

According to the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders are one of the fastest growing groups in the United States, with over 23 million people by the latest count.

For more information about the event, email Lydia Li at [email protected].