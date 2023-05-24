Maryland’s Democratic Party Hosts Event to Embrace Asian American Culture in Recognition of AAPI Heritage Month

GAITHERSBURG, Maryland — On May 17, in commemoration of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month, the Maryland Democratic Party’s AAPI Diversity Leadership Council hosted a much-anticipated event to celebrate the contributions that Asian Americans have made in the United States. The occasion served as a vibrant and joyful celebration to honor and pay homage to the rich cultural tapestry of the more than 24 million AAPI members across the country.

To celebrate the occasion, the event was held at the New Fortune Restaurant in Gaithersburg, drawing the attendance of several key figures, including: Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller (D-MD). The gathering also served as a captivating convergence — bringing together nearly 600 representatives from different Asian American backgrounds and its surrounding communities.

Celebrating AAPI members

The event served as not only a platform for meaningful speeches and inspiring discussions, but also showcased an array of vibrant performances and scrumptious dishes that captivated the audience and their palettes. Dozens of kids from the community took center stage, filling the atmosphere with joy and cultural pride through lively dance routines and singing.

Governor Wes Moore (D-MD) (5th from left) attended the highly-anticipated event and gave his remarks on the importance of supporting and encouraging AAPI groups to thrive in the state. (Image: Xiao Min/Vision Times)

Their performances added an extra layer of celebration to highlight the many artistic traditions and talents within the AAPI community.

Miller: ‘A more inclusive world for all’

“Governor Moore and I didn’t want to be the first to make history; that wasn’t the assignment,” said Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller.

“The assignment is to make sure that we make this space a lot bigger for everyone else to feel comfortable to be in this space; to know that you can be Lieutenant or Governor or whatever your aspiration may be,” said Miller, as she highlighted the importance of hosting these types of events so that more children can feel represented and supported.

“Because the little kids that are about to dance and perform for us, that’s who we’re running for,” said Miller, adding, “We want to make sure that the world they live in is gentler, kinder, and more inclusive to all.”

The event drew the attendance of nearly 600 representatives from different Asian Pacific American backgrounds and surrounding communities. (Image: Xiao Min/Vision Times)

“That’s what it’s all about. I thank you for investing in our democracy, for being here today, and for being engaged. Without you, we would not be here. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” she added.

Moore: ‘Building measurements of generational wealth’

During his speech, Governor Moore underscored the importance of providing educational tools and support so that minority groups can thrive and build “generational wealth.”

“We need to support AAPI members so that they can grow their resources, hire more people, and build measurements of generational wealth,” said Moore, adding, “[This] is what our state needs to do. So we need to be able to focus on things like the ‘Innovative Economy Act’ of 2023 — one of our bills — that says that as a state, we are going to make choices and invest in things like telecom, sciences, and biology.”

The audience erupted with resounding applause and cheers in response to Moore’s remarks, acknowledging the importance of advocating for equal rights for every resident in the country — regardless of background, religion, or ethnicity.

Other VIP members in attendance included: MDP Chair Yvette Lewis, along with members of the AAPI DLC, MDP Treasurer Devang Shah and DNC AAPI Caucus Chair Bel Leong-Hong, Congressman David Trone, County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, and Councilmember Will Jawando.

Vision Times reporter Xiao Min contributed to this report.