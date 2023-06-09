Estonian PM Says No NATO Troops Going to Ukraine After Comments by Alliance’s Ex-Chief

Kaja Kallas, the prime minister of Estonia, said on June 9 (Friday) that no NATO country would directly intervene in the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Estonian Public Broadcasting (ERR), the country’s public radio service.

“All countries are providing some kind of assistance to Ukraine. But not a single country has declared its desire to intervene in this war, to send its military to it, and I have not heard of such plans,” the 45-year-old stateswoman said.

Her comments come after Anders Fogh Rasmussen, who served as NATO Secretary General from 2009 to 2014, suggested that individual members of the U.S.-led alliance, such as Poland, could “take action individually” and send troops to Ukraine if no umbrella agreement to guarantee Kiev’s security is reached soon.

The European Pravda, a Ukrainian online outlet reported also, on June 8, that the country’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba said that while NATO troops would be stationed on Ukrainian territory after Ukraine joins NATO, this would not happen until the conclusion of the war.

Ukraine has reportedly begun a major counteroffensive (per ERR and other media) against Russian positions, with multiple attacks across the southern and southeastern fronts in the last week. So far, the operations have been repulsed.