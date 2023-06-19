Virginia Lt. Governor Headlines Fairfax GOP Fundraiser, Drawing Large Turnout

ARLINGTON, Virginia — On June 13, the Fairfax County Republican Committee hosted a fundraiser at the prestigious Washington Golf & Country Club. The event, which drew the attendance of over 100 people, featured a keynote speech by the state’s Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears.

Sears — who has broken barriers as the first female and woman of color to hold the position — captivated the audience with her inspiring journey as a first-generation immigrant, and the struggles she faced while trying to break free from the shackles of oppression that so often plague women and minority groups in the U.S.

While embracing her platform, Sears conveyed her dedication to conservative values and the transformative potential these hold for the residents of not just the state of Virginia, but the nation as a whole. Understanding the significance of the upcoming primary and general elections, Sears urged the audience to actively engage and ask questions — all the while emphasizing the crucial role they play in shaping the future of their communities.

The Fairfax GOP fundraised was held on June 13, 2023 in Arlington, VA and featured a keynote speech by Lt. governor Winsome Sears. (Image: via Fairfax GOP)

MORE ON LOCAL EVENTS IN THE DC AREA:

Raising funds in support of the Fairfax GOP, the event drew a vibrant crowd and featured a lively atmosphere that filled the room with enthusiasm and camaraderie. The attendees — who were engaged and captivated — eagerly awaited the opportunity to hear from Sears, who previously served in the Virginia House of Delegates from 2002 to 2004, as well as on the Virginia Board of Education before being elected to her current post as lieutenant governor.

A file photo of a Virginia voting station in a Museum in November of 2022. The State’s Department of Elections announced that almost 19,000 deceased people would be removed from voter rolls, a problem that may have dated as far back as 1960. (Image: Nathan Howard via Getty Images)

“The fact that [George Washington] refused to let [the people] make him King, but instead wanted to build more of a republic, and act as a president so that he could be voted in or out, speaks volumes,” Sears told Vision Times, while underscoring the importance of encouraging people to recognize the importance and power they hold with each vote they cast.

“I think [Washington’s] leadership, vision, and how he refused to become a monarch speaks volumes,” said Sears, when asked about the impact of the founding fathers in the state of Virginia.

“We have to make sure we teach history; we all have good and bad in us,” said Sears, adding, “Yes, he had slaves, but he also did other things that were good. We can’t throw everything away, and we need to celebrate the good aspects of each person, teach all of history, and not sugarcoat anything.”

Lt. governor Winsome Sears (right) greets attendees and answers questions from the crowd during the Fairfax GOP fundraiser held on June 13, 2023 in Arlington, VA. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Upholding tradition and retaking the Senate

In her speech, Sears also spoke about the importance of fighting for conservative values, being respectful to one another, and retaking the Senate from a “hostile governor” that has not represented the needs and voices of the people.

“The thing about Democrats is that, apparently, they are willing to lose,” said Sears, adding, “And if you’re willing to lose, you really can’t do anything because they’re not interested in just winning and holding — they want to get their agenda through and the minute they have their two years, that’s all they do.”

“We have laws right now we can’t get rid of and they aren’t even in power anymore, except for the Senate,” said Sears, as she explained how the “Clean Car” law, which mandates that 35 percent of vehicles sold in the state must be electric by 2035 will result in hefty penalties (to the tune of $20,000 or more) for its residents. “They have a legacy that they’re willing to lose if it continues past them.”

A fleet of Rivian Electric Delivery Vehicles (EDV) are seen connected to electric chargers during a launch event between Amazon and Rivian at an Amazon facility on July 21, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Image: Mustafa Hussain via Getty Images)

A great success

Sears added that the GOP is the “party of freedom and opportunity,” and that it is the party that will protect the rights of all Americans. She also spoke about the importance of the upcoming elections to repeal laws that would hurt residents in Virginia, as well as standing up against discrimination and antisemitic rhetoric.

The fundraiser proved to be an outstanding triumph for the Fairfax GOP — achieving success on both fronts of generating financial contributions, as well as garnering fresh support. With Sears leading the charge, the event served to revitalize the party’s base to foster a renewed sense of energy and commitment.

“The Fairfax GOP might just be poised to make a big difference in the upcoming elections,” said one attendant.

Virginia’s primary is slated for June 20, 2023, and the general election will take place on Nov. 7, 2023. For more information on the Fairfax GOP, please visit the official website here.