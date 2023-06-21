Hunter Biden Agrees to Plead Guilty to Two Tax Crimes, Federal Gun Charge

On June 20, Hunter Biden, the son of sitting United States President Joe Biden, agreed to plead guilty to two federal criminal tax charges and a charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is a user or addict of illegal drugs, a court filing has revealed.

Trump appointed U.S. Attorney for Delaware, David Weiss, who was allowed to remain in his position following Joe Biden’s election to complete what has turned out to be a five-year criminal investigation of the president’s son, has recommended that Hunter receive a sentence of probation for the tax crimes, NBC News reported.

As for the federal weapons charge, the junior Biden has agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement, according to the filing.

Typically, diversion agreements result in charges being dismissed if the defendant complies with conditions laid out in the agreement over a set period of time.

Following the revelations, Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday, “I’m very proud of my son.”

Hunter is accused of two tax crimes stemming from his failure to pay income tax on taxable income in excess of $1.5 million in 2017 and 2018. According to the filing he owed the IRS more than $100,000 in taxes for each year.

The federal gun charge stems from an 11-day period in October of 2018 when he was in possession of a Colt Cobra .38-caliber revolver “despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance.”

The maximum possible sentence for the gun crime is 10 years in prison.

In a statement, Chris Clark, Hunter’s criminal defense lawyer said, “With the announcement of two agreements between my client, Hunter Biden, and the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Delaware, it is my understanding that the five-year investigation into Hunter is resolved,” adding that, “Hunter will take responsibility for two instances of misdemeanor failure to file tax payments when due pursuant to a plea agreement.”

“A firearm charge, which will be subject to a pretrial diversion agreement and will not be the subject of the plea agreement, will also be filed by the government,” Clark said, adding that, “I know Hunter believes it is important to take responsibility for these mistakes he made during a period of turmoil and addiction in his life. He looks forward to continuing his recovery and moving forward.”

‘Slap on the wrist’

Kentucky Republican James Comer, the chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability blasted the deal and vowed to continue his panel’s probe into the president’s son.

“Let’s be clear: the Department of Justice’s charges against President Biden’s son Hunter reveal a two-tiered system of justice,” he said in a statement, adding that, “Hunter Biden is getting away with a slap on the wrist when growing evidence uncovered by the house Oversight Committee reveals the Bidens engaged in a pattern of corruption, influence peddling, and possibly bribery.”

“These charges against Hunter Biden and sweetheart plea deal have no impact on the Oversight Committee’s investigation. We will not rest until the full extent of President Biden’s involvement in the family’s schemes are revealed,” he added.

Republican Congressman Byron Donalds took to Twitter to air his grievances about the deal.

“The party that preaches about white privilege does a great job of practicing it,” he told his over 261,000 followers, adding that, “Don’t believe me? Look no further than the slap on the wrist of Hunter Biden compared to minority Americans that did equal or lesser tax offenses. Where’s the outrage from minority activists?”

Tucker Carlson, on his recently launched Twitter show said that “The Department of Justice just baptized Hunter Biden. A lifetime of sins washed away in an instant.”

Tulsi Gabbard told her over 2.2 million followers on Twitter, “Every banana republic or dictatorship has a two-tiered justice system: the ‘in crowd’ like Hunter Biden get a slap on the wrist, while dictators use federal law enforcement and govt institutions as their own personal goon squad to go after political opponents. This is the sad state of affairs in America today.”

