InHair Salon Opens New Location in Flushing, New York

On June 18, InHair Salon held a grand opening event for their new location on the 2nd floor of 43-13 Main Street in Flushing, New York.

Owned and operated by husband and wife team, Jack and Linda, the business was first established in July 2022. Since then they have outgrown their original locations and have expanded.

The duo have nearly 40-years of combined experience in the hairdressing and beauty fields. Previously, both Jack and Linda operated separate locations, offering different services. With the opening of their new location however, all the services they offer are now under one roof.

Hair services offered include, but are not limited to, perms, hair cuts, hair extensions and hair coloring. On the beauty side of things, the duo offers a unique experience for patrons, primarily based around Japanese-style skin care including, small bubble cleansing, Japanese water light beauty, lady-level Japanese care, petty bourgeois care, skin care, spot lightening, as well as other kinds of beauty treatments.

For a limited time, patrons have the opportunity to save upwards of 15 percent on all services and, if you spend more than $500, you may be eligible for a $100 discount.

The salon offers services for both eastern and western customers and services are available in English.

The salon is open from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm daily and accepts appointments.

To make an appointment, call 917-717-9026.