Guardian Angel, Curtis Sliwa, Blasts New York City’s Approach to the Migrant Crisis

On August 2, New York City mayoral candidate, activist, talk show host and founder and chief executive of the Guardian Angels, Curtis Sliwa, spoke at a protest in Creedmoor, Queens in opposition to the City’s approach to the migrant crisis.

He is particularly vocal over the City’s plan to erect a large tent in the community to house some 1,000 migrants; migrants Sliwa describes as “single, able-bodied men. Illegal aliens.”

“They claim they are asylum seekers, but there is no asylum that they are seeking. They are just seeking a place in our country and they need to get online with everyone else who’s done it legally over the years,” he told the crowd of protesters.

Sliwa has taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to voice his concerns as well.

“#NYC wants to send 1000 single able-bodied male migrants to #Creedmoor in Queens to be housed in a tent in the parking lot! I was joined by local residents to say NO to The Shelter,” Sliwa told his 73,000 followers.

#NYC wants to send 1000 single able-bodied male migrants to #Creedmoor in Queens to be housed in a tent in the parking lot! I was joined by local residents to say NO to The Shelter! pic.twitter.com/qO9dv3wl0X — Curtis Sliwa (@CurtisSliwa) July 30, 2023

‘Swagger man with no plan’

On July 25, In an impassioned speech online, Sliwa blasted NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ approach to the crisis. Sliwa refers to Adams as the “swagger man with no plan.”

“He’s destroying our city and he’s laughing on the radio while his illegal aliens are beating up black people in the streets of Harlem and then black people are sleeping on benches. Americans, just like us,” he said. “They should be first in line to get housing, to get services, to deal with their mental health issues.”

Sliwa claims that members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) have allegedly been instructed not to address crime perpetrated by the migrants.

“They catch them, catch them and release them. Just like they do at the border. You catch them when they come across illegally, and you release them and then they just filter into society,” he said, adding that, “This is an absolute outrage.”

New York City has been buckling under the strain of a steady flow of migrants being bussed to the city by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is doing so in an attempt to both relieve the strain on the communities he is responsible for as well as to bring attention to the crisis at the southern border.

Recently Mayor Adams said that 300 to 500 migrants are arriving in the city everyday, stretching resources to the point where migrants are sleeping on the streets outside facilities repurposed as migrant centers.

Migrants reach for food being handed out while filmed by a woman outside of the Roosevelt Hotel where dozens of recently arrived migrants have been camping out as they try to secure temporary housing on Aug. 02, 2023 in New York City. The migrants, many from Central America and Africa, have been sleeping on the streets or at other shelters as the city continues to struggle with the influx of migrants whose numbers have surged this spring and summer. (Iamge: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

City taxpayers on the hook

At the protest in Creedmoor, Sliwa lamented the costs associated with the crisis, costs New York City taxpayers are on the hook for.

“We will put them up in three star hotels. We’ll give them three squares. We’ll give them Obama flip phones. We’ll give them everything they want. Healthcare, if they want to go crosstown on the bus, they can do it. Whatever you want, we got the suckers who are going to pay for this, the City taxpayers,” Sliwa said.

According to data obtained by the Washington Post, New York has already spent more than $1.2 billion on housing migrants in 2023, a number that is expected to balloon to $4 billion by next summer.

Meanwhile, at the southern border, the crisis continues.

According to data obtained by the Washington Post, in June, apprehensions at the southern border dipped only to surge by 30 percent in July.

“The spike in illegal crossings was most pronounced in the deserts of southern Arizona, despite daytime temperatures that often surpassed 110 degrees. U.S. agents there made about 40,000 arrests in July, the highest one-month total for the Tucson sector in 15 years,” The Texas Tribune reported.