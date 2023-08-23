New York City Police Department Announces Open Registration for the Police Officer Exam

PRESS RELEASE:

NEW YORK, New York — The New York City Police Department (NYPD), known as the nation’s largest and one of its oldest municipal police forces, has announced the commencement of registrations for the upcoming Police Officer Exam. This serves as an invitation for dedicated individuals seeking a fulfilling career in public service to join the ranks of this esteemed department.

Founded in 1845, the NYPD has since been at the forefront of ensuring safety and upholding the law for the 8.5 million residents of New York City. Covering diverse roles — from public safety and law enforcement to traffic management, counterterrorism, and emergency responses — the department has been instrumental in achieving remarkable declines in both violent and property crimes over the past 25 years. This has positioned New York City as having the lowest overall rate of major crimes among the 25 largest cities in the U.S.

RELATED: Scope on NYC’s Public Safety Update: Collaborative Approaches, Crime Statistics

The NYPD’s organizational structure comprises major bureaus dedicated to enforcement, investigations, and administration. The vast expanse of its operations encompasses 77 patrol precincts, 12 transit districts safeguarding the subway system and its nearly six million daily commuters, and nine police service areas (PSAs) patrolling the city’s public housing, home to over 400,000 residents.

Notably, the NYPD stands tall as the most technologically advanced, best trained, and most effective law enforcement agency in the nation. Committed to serving New York City’s five boroughs around the clock, the NYPD aims to further its mission by aspiring to be the “most caring” and “most connected” force.

Key Dates:

The Police Officer Exam will be open for registration from Aug. 2, 2023 to Sept. 8, 2023. Prospective candidates can access the registration link here.

Availability of Recruiters:

Monday – Friday: 7 a.m. – 8 p.m

Saturday – Sunday: 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

About the NYPD:

The NYPD, under the banner of The City of New York, prides itself as an equal opportunity employer. The department is unwavering in its commitment to a diverse workforce and staunchly opposes any form of discrimination or harassment. This commitment extends across all protected statuses and characteristics, whether it’s one’s race, age, religion, disability, sexual orientation, veteran status, gender identity, pregnancy, or any other legally protected classification.

For further details, please visit the NYPD’s official website here.