‘The People All Know It Hasn’t Done a Single Good Thing’: Chinese Quit the Communist Party

The Tuidang movement, founded in November 2004, encourages Chinese around the world to renounce their oaths made to lay down their lives for communism when they joined the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) or its affiliated youth organizations. Over the past two decades, hundreds of millions of people have given their assumed or real names to voice their separation from the CCP, the single most deadly regime in human history. Here, Vision Times presents some recent statements from those who have quit the Party, translated from the Chinese.

Withdrawing from the Communist Party, League, and Pioneers (Sept. 19, 2023)

“Be sure to remember our history, do not forget our national shame … the Communist Party is the greatest humiliation to befall China: while pretending to resist the Japanese invasion, [the CCP] took the opportunity to covertly expand its influence in league with the Soviet Union, and left the Chinese Nationalist Party to fight the main campaigns against the Japanese. The fact that the CCP survived was a terrible disaster for the entire Chinese people! We must withdraw from its organizations and abandon it, discard it, and leave it far behind.”

— Ma Tianyuan (马田园), China

Declaring my withdrawal from the Chinese Communist Party, Youth League, and Young Pioneers (Sept. 17, 2023)

“I was always a diligent student, and joined the Young Pioneers when I was in first grade; the Communist Youth League when I got into middle school, and became a member of the Communist Party when I was in college. It felt like driving through a row of green lights, I was a star among my classmates and enjoyed a feeling of great honor. Having learned the truth about Falun Dafa, I have come to clearly understand the evil nature of the Communist Party. The Party’s downfall is inevitable and I do not want to be involved with its misdeeds any longer. I hereby solemnly declare my complete break with the Communist Party, including my withdrawal from the Young Pioneers, Communist Youth League, and Communist Party; I completely sever my relations to these evil communist organizations.”

— Lu Zheng (路征), Shanghai

A village CCP branch secretary quits the Party after more than 30 years of membership (Sept. 16, 2023)

“I am in my 80s now. I lived through the many persecutions and abuses of the CCP’s political movements, including: the ‘Three-Anti and Five-Anti’ campaigns; the Anti-Rightist Campaign and the Cultural Revolution; the Tiananmen Square Massacre of 1989; as well as the evils visited upon the Chinese people by [former Party leader] Jiang Zemin, including his brutal persecution of Falun Gong, which even includes the live harvesting and sale of their organs. The people all know [the CCP] hasn’t done a single good thing while in power. On the contrary, it has bred a host of corrupt elites and done all kinds of things that brought harm to the country and the people.

All this has incurred the rage of heaven and humanity, and now it is time for its elimination. It is a divine principle that good shall be rewarded and evil punished. I willingly and firmly withdraw from the CCP’s evil Party organizations so that I can come clean as a genuine descendant of the Chinese nation, and remain safe when heaven destroys the CCP.”

— Guo Yuran (郭玉然), Hebei Province