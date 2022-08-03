Chinese ‘Tuidang’ Movement Counts 400 Million People Who Have Renounced Communism

Commentary

A movement that began nearly 18 years ago with the goal of peacefully bringing an end to communism in China now counts 400 million people among those who have participated in the act of tui dang (退黨) — to quit or renounce the Communist Party.

The Tuidang movement started in November 2004 with the publication of the Nine Commentaries, an editorial series that examines the ideological foundations and misrule of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Tuidang is driven in large part by adherents of Falun Gong, a traditional spiritual practice that gained immense popularity in China during the 1990s, but was banned and subject to horrific persecution in 1999. Despite the Party’s efforts, which range from detention and labor camp sentences to execution by organ harvesting, a 2017 report by Freedom House estimates that 7 to 20 million people still practice Falun Gong in China.

Many Falun Gong practitioners and their supporters raise awareness not just about the CCP’s campaign against the faith, but, drawing upon the facts and conclusions laid out in the Nine Commentaries, encourage ordinary Chinese to distance themselves from the regime and its ideology. Those who choose to “quit the Party” give volunteers a real or assumed name, which is then taken and compiled on an overseas website.

Those promoting Tuidang use a variety of means, such as passing out fliers or copies of the Nine Commentaries and related literature, posting placards in public spaces, or directly talking to others. Falun Gong practitioners living outside China have also organized efforts to call people in China, sometimes even reaching out to Party officials or their staff.

The Tuidang website recorded the 400 millionth withdrawal late in the day on Aug. 3, Beijing time.

Because of the difficulty and practical repercussions of formally withdrawing one’s membership in the CCP or its affiliated youth organizations — the Young Pioneers and the Communist Youth League — the Tuidang movement aims primarily at acquiring statements declaring the participant’s personal renunciation of the Party and its Marxist ideology.

While the CCP itself lists about 90 million members, nearly the entire school-age and adult populations are or have been members of the Pioneers or Youth League. All members of the Party, Pioneers, or League must make oaths dedicating themselves to the communist regime and its aims — a promise that those taking part in Tuidang annul.

The CCP was founded 101 years ago in Shanghai, and took power in China in 1949 after defeating the republican government following World War II. It’s responsible for the deaths of an estimated 80 million Chinese and a massive demographic collapse brought about by the brutal one-child policy, making it the deadliest regime in history.

While the Party today advocates a nationalist stance along with “socialist core values,” its atheist Marxist-Leninist ideology rejects the spiritual and moral foundations of traditional Chinese civilization as “feudalist superstition.”

A typical renunciation statement, dated Aug. 2, reads:

Withdrawal from the Young Pioneers

With Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, the CCP’s fragile feelings have been shattered again … the laughable thing is that the Party is all bark and no bite, it’s been calling for the military reunification of Taiwan for 70 years … it’s really both an incompetent and evil organization. I hope Taiwan can remain steadfast in the defense of its democratic freedoms, don’t believe in “one country, two systems” or you’ll end up like Hong Kong. — Guo Tianqi, from Wuhan.