Santa Claus Returns To Middletown’s Tompkins Building for the First Time in 40 Years

For the first time in 40 years, Santa Claus has returned to the Tompkins building, now home to Middletown, New York’s newest department store, New Middletown.

Santa will be taking pictures, receiving Christmas wishes and spreading joy every weekend up to and including Christmas Eve, just before he makes his harrowing trip around the globe.

On Fridays, Santa will be available from 3pm to 7pm, Saturdays 12pm to 7pm and Sundays from 12pm to 5pm.

His final sitting will be on December 24, from 12 pm to 3 pm, giving families a unique opportunity to visit Santa on Christmas Eve.

New Middletown recently held it’s grand opening event in the newly restored Tompkins building located at 29-35 North Street.

Currently, the first floor features an exclusive selection from the Shen Yun collection, including fine jewelry, silk and cashmere items, and premium leather products including hand bags and a men’s collection.

The second floor features local and international items.

“From local ‘Made in USA’ goods to handpicked products from around the world, explore our market for the perfect additions to your home,” reads the department store’s website.

Santa Claus poses for a photo at the New Middletown Department Store located at the recently restore Tompkins building at 29-35 North Street, in Middletown, New York. (Image: Vision Times/Vision Times Staff)

Santa’s reappearance, following his decades-long hiatus, caught the attention of local Ruth Elaine Miller (74), who shared pictures of her sitting with Santa at the Tompkins building from when she was a child.

In this photo from the 1950s, Ruth Elaine Miller, now 74 years old, poses for a picture with Santa at the Tompkins building in Middletown, New York. (Image: Courtesy Ruth Elaine Miller)

In a personal note to the store, Miller wrote, “To all the warm and caring people at the New Middletown store, I know your store will bloom. Best wishes, Ruthie.”