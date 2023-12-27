Last Chance to See Brooklyn Botanic Garden’s Lightscape

One-of-a-kind mile-long illuminated winter trail runs through New Year’s Day

Brooklyn Botanic Garden (BBG) invites press for a last-chance viewing of Lightscape, the spectacular mile-long illuminated trail that is open through Monday, Jan. 1, 2024.

Now in its third year in Brooklyn and featuring one million-plus lights in immersive installations across the Garden, Lightscape has fast become the city’s contemporary classic for the holidays, offering an imaginative, joyful spin on winter traditions.

Lightscape is a must-visit for those looking to experience the magic of the holiday season. The Garden has welcomed visitors from New York City, the tri-state area, and 49 countries since the installation’s opening on Nov. 17.

Lightscape’s expanded and reimagined trail builds on the natural beauty of BBG’s landscapes, trees, water features, and architectural details, taking visitors on an otherworldly after-dark journey through 18 installations by international light artists and design collectives.

A view of the “Shunkashuto” installation by Jason Cochran and Manny Jose during the Lightscape Press Preview at Brooklyn Botanic Gardens on November 16, 2022 in New York City. (Image: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Highlights include:

Submergence, an immersive, interactive experience created with thousands of individual points of suspended light, created by renowned UK collaborative Squidsoup

Sea of Light, by Ithaca, which illuminates BBG’s famous nearly 100,000-square foot Cherry Esplanade end to end with a moving sequence of light

Trinity, by Novak, featuring dozens of botanical illustrations from BBG’s own archives come to life as 22-foot-high projections on three 100-year-old horse chestnut trees

Supernova, a 24-foot-high illuminated Moravian star, by Studio Vertigo

Enlivening the trail is a curated playlist of music by stars such as Taylor Swift and Elton John, among others. There’s also a special Brooklyn hip-hop zone celebrating the 50th anniversary of the genre with music by a few of the borough’s legendary rappers.

Additionally, pop-up snack and dining areas offer seasonal treats along the way. As of Dec. 20, visitors to Lightscape had consumed 677 gallons of hot chocolate, 393 gallons of hot cider, 41 gallons of hot buttered rum, and 1,000-plus extra shots on top of already-spiked beverages.

For tickets and for more information about BBG’s Lightscape, click here.

The Brooklyn Botanic Garden is located at 990 Washington Avenue, Brooklyn, NY. If interested in visiting BBG before Lightscape closes, please contact [email protected].