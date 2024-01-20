SY Aesthetics Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Advanced Surgical Center in Middletown, NY

Posted on behalf of SY Aesthetics

SY Aesthetics is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its stunning advanced surgical center in the heart of Orange County in Middletown, upstate New York.

This latest expansion, following the opening of SYA’s New York office last April, is a testament to our commitment to enhancing the health, happiness, and beauty of our community through exemplary care in the realm of cosmetic and plastic surgery.

Located just off Monhagen Avenue at 14 Jason Place, our spacious 5,500-square-foot facility welcomes you with state-of-the-art operating rooms furnished with the latest anesthesia equipment and DUO LED lighting for truer natural appearance of tissue.

A spacious preoperative and recovery suite ensures you receive the highest level of monitored care before and after your procedure, all within a setting that meets the American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgical Facilities (AAAASF) standards for patient safety and care.

Our distinguished team is composed of highly skilled professionals, including board-certified plastic surgeons with decades of experience.

(L–R) Dr. Jeffrey Yager, Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano, Dr. Jingduan Yang, Assemblywoman Aileen Gunther, and Brandon Holdridge, a constituent services specialist from the office of state Sen. James Skoufis at the SY Aesthetics ribbon-cutting ceremony in Middletown, N.Y., on June 16, 2023. (Image: Cara Ding/The Epoch Times)

Dr. Jeffrey Yager, a Columbia University alumnus, and Dr. Mrudangi Thakur, an active member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, lead the team with their extensive expertise.

They are joined by Dr. Igor Burko, a talented surgeon who specializes in body contouring, and Rocio Romero, PA-C, a Physician Assistant with advanced training in injectables and laser techniques, renowned for her work with celebrity clientele.

From facial enhancements and body contouring, our full spectrum of services includes facial and neck lifts, eyelid surgery, breast augmentation and reduction, liposuction, tummy tucks, fat transfer, excess skin removal, and a variety of non-surgical procedures, such as injectables and laser treatments.

We understand that beauty is a holistic experience. That’s why, at SY Aesthetics, we marry advanced surgical techniques with an integrative approach to your well-being that may include nutritional medicine, lifestyle medicine, cosmetic acupuncture, and non-surgical body treatments.

We are committed to an education-focused experience, empowering you with knowledge through resources that guide you in choosing procedures and understanding your care journey.

SY Aesthetics opened a new 5,500-square-foot surgery center in Middletown, N.Y., on June 16, 2023. (Image: Cara Ding/The Epoch Times)

No matter what aesthetic service you desire, we can now cater to your every need.

To celebrate this grand opening milestone, with the special code “VISIONSYA”, you can enjoy complimentary consultations with our doctors, and a special 15 percent discount on injectable services including Botox, Xeomin, Juvederm, and more for our first-time guests.

For your personalized consultation, call us at 845-410-2300 or visit our website – syaesthetics.com to book online.

Visit our YouTube channel: youtube.com/@SYAesthetics.

SY Aesthetics’ NYC office: 130 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032, Tel: 212 543 1700