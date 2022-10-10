SY Aesthetics: Where Traditional Chinese Healing Meets Modern Western Medicine

By pioneering a holistic approach into the world of cosmetic medicine, a leading group of plastic surgeons and medical experts gathered at the International Cosmetic Medicine Symposium in Middletown, New York to discuss how to best help patients achieve their life-long beauty goals by departing from conventional cosmetic medicine thinking.

The inaugural event, which ran from Oct. 7th to the 9th, saw experts discuss at length how long-lasting beauty techniques via a range of whole-body approaches can be achieved.

Located in Hudson Valley, New York, the Northern Medical Center (NMC) employs leading board certified doctors and encompasses numerous specialities — including primary care pediatrics, sports medicine, physical therapy, acupuncture, TCM, cosmetic beauty services, and more. The center currently serves residents from Orange County, as well as the greater New York area.

Middletown Mayor Joseph DeStefano meets with Vision Times correspondents during the cosmetic medicine symposium in Middletown, N.Y. on Oct. 7, 2022. (Image: Vision Times)

Noto: ‘Long-lasting, powerful results’

One of the event’s highlights was centered on the soon-to-be-built cosmetic medicine center at NMC: SY Aesthetic.

The event, held Oct. 7 – 9 in Middletown, N.Y., was highly successful and attracted dozens of attendees in the medical world. (Image: Vision Times)

Featuring four dimensional pillars of health and wellness, the center will focus on all aspects of a patient’s health, including: physical, biochemical, energetic and spiritual, Dr. Damon Noto, a back and joint pain specialist at Northern Medical Center, said during the symposium.

“Everybody has on the outside surface of you — a structural surface. But underneath that, you also have what we call a biochemical level: hormones, nutrients, neurotransmitters.

“And if you look at the older, more classical traditional healing methods, such as traditional Chinese medicine, they know that energy is the driving factor in one’s health. The fourth dimension we talked about is your thoughts. Are they positive thoughts? Are they negative thoughts?

“When you address all these four layers of a person, you are looking at long-lasting, powerful results,” Noto said.

Dr. Jingduan Yang, CEO of Northern Medical Center — specializing in neurological integrative medicine — echoed Noto’s sentiments, and said he envisions SY Aesthetics as a “unique cosmetic medicine center that will change the entire healthcare industry,” he said.

Dr. Jingduan Yang addresses the crowd at the cosmetic medicine symposium in Middletown, N.Y. on Oct. 7, 2022. (Image: Jack Chen/Vision Times)

A fifth-generation practitioner of Chinese medicine, Yang said he first decided to step into the field of cosmetic medicine after being inspired by the potential to combine beauty, health and wellness — and what lies beyond patients’ physical appearance.

“I never thought my career would evolve into the industry of beauty. But as I learn more, I began to realize that beauty is not superficial, or vain. To help people to be beautiful, you really have to help them have a healthy body, mind, and spirit,” he said.

Yager: ‘Sometimes the physical isn’t the real problem’

The symposium’s keynote speaker, Jeffrey Yager, told the audience that his ultimate goal as a medical professional is to help his patients feel happy and fulfilled.

Yager, who operates a plastic surgery clinic in Manhattan, specializes in cosmetic procedures such as breast augmentation, body contouring, facial rejuvenation and injectable treatments. He said that in order to provide his patients with the highest level of care, he must look beyond physical appearance, and “look at the whole person, including their diet and emotional and spiritual needs.”

Dr. Jeffrey Yager speaks at the cosmetic medicine symposium at Northern Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y., on Oct. 7, 2022. (Image: Vision Times)

“The physical part — the traditional plastic surgery — is the easiest part of my job,” Yager told reporters, adding that, “But it is more than just the physical, and sometimes the physical isn’t the real problem.”

A graduate of New York’s prestigious Columbia University of medicine, Yager said he was pleased to meet other leading experts in his field, and work together to build a comprehensive, holistic approach for patients seeking cosmetic work.

“This is the opportunity that I was looking for to change the paradigm globally for what cosmetic plastic surgery is. I feel like I’m starting my whole practice over again, after 25 years, more excited than ever with the chance to affect so many more lives not just using surgery, but training others to have a more complete care,” he said.