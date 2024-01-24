Elevated Classics: A Delectable Twist on a Beloved French Dish

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Discover the rich flavors of traditional French cuisine with this Vichyssoise recipe — a luscious soup that combines creamy potatoes, tender leeks, chicken stock, and a choice of thick dairy. Versatile in its presentation, it can be enjoyed either as a chilled dish, or as a comforting soup.

Ingredients (serves 6):

2 ½ cups of peeled and diced potatoes

4 tablespoons of butter

6 medium leeks, cleaned, thinly sliced (white part only)

1 medium white onion, sliced

3 cups of chicken stock

1 teaspoon of sea salt

½ teaspoon of freshly ground white pepper

2 pinches of grated nutmeg, divided

2 bay leaves

1 ½ to 2 cups of sour cream or heavy cream

Optional garnishes: chives, sliced spring onion tops, fresh dill weed, or fennel

Vichyssoise is a classic French soup made with puréed leeks, onions, potatoes, cream, and chicken stock. Though traditionally served chilled, it can also be heated up and served as a nourishing warm tonic. (Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Unique Variations:

Enhance the soup with cooked, mashed asparagus before blending.

For a Thai twist, add 2 tablespoons of mashed frozen lemongrass to the onions and leeks during cooking.

Preparation Method:

Boil the potatoes in salted water until tender. In a cast iron pot, melt butter. Gently sweat the leeks and onion for about 5 minutes, ensuring they do not color. Combine the boiled potatoes with the leek-onion mixture and remove from heat. Boil the chicken stock with bay leaves, then remove the leaves. Lower the heat, add the potato-leek mix, and simmer for 30-35 minutes until tender. Season with salt, pepper, and a pinch of nutmeg. In batches, blend the mixture until smooth. Return the soup to the pot. Whisk in cream (or alternative dairy) and the second pinch of nutmeg. Adjust seasoning and simmer for 5 minutes. Add more broth to thin the soup if desired. Cool the soup over an ice bath, stirring occasionally. Once at room temperature, cover and refrigerate until fully chilled. Serve with a garnish of your choice: chives, spring onion tops, dill weed, or fennel.

This Vichyssoise, a testament to the elegance of French culinary tradition, offers a versatile and satisfying experience — whether served as a refreshing cold soup or a warm, hearty dish to help nourish the body and soul.

