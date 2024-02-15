An Unforgettable Dining Experience at Peploe’s Steak & Wine Bistro in Dublin

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Nestled in the heart of Dublin, Ireland is Peploe’s Steak & Wine Bistro. Offering a unique dining experience that leaves a lasting impression, the establishment invites guests to explore its distinctive ambiance firsthand.

The restaurant’s design, featuring high ceilings, limestone table-tops, hand-stitched leather chairs, and an extensive mural that spans the length of the dining room, sets a tone of elegance and sophistication. It maintains a stylish atmosphere and is open throughout the day, catering to a variety of dining preferences.

Strategically situated in the basement of a Georgian townhouse on the north side of St. Stephen’s Green, Peploe’s boasts one of Dublin’s prime locations. It’s a stone’s throw away from some of the city’s most prestigious hotels, making it a memorable spot for both locals and visitors. The phrase “Good craic” perfectly encapsulates the vibrant atmosphere and exceptional dining experience offered here.

A wide variety

The menu, though concise, presents a carefully curated selection that includes six appetizers, four European-style “entrées” (indicating starters rather than main courses), two pastas, a risotto, several main courses, and a variety of salads, vegetables, and potatoes, all served à la carte.

Pan-seared lamb kidneys. (Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

The culinary prowess of Peploe’s shines through its contemporary Irish cuisine, celebrated for its locally sourced ingredients that guarantee freshness and distinctive flavors. My dining experience, shared with three others, allowed us to sample a wide array of dishes, each one impressively executed.

My starter, the pan-seared lamb kidneys with tarragon sauce and wholegrain mustard, was a revelation. Properly sourced and cooked to perfection, the dish was devoid of any gaminess, tempting me to order a second helping before even moving on to the main course.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

Choosing the dry-aged rib-eye steak for my main was a decision I didn’t regret. Accompanied by crispy onions, chipped (hand-cut) potatoes, and a homemade steak sauce, the charcoal-grilled steak was succulent, flavorful, and cooked to perfection. The main courses for the rest of the group were equally delightful, complemented by a selection of vegetables and a small pot of Parmesan mash, known for its indulgent buttery richness.

Dry-aged steak with onion rings and hand-cut French fries. (Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

The wine list at Peploe’s, though extensive and well-curated, offered less diversity than expected from a contemporary steakhouse in a capital city. Nevertheless, a bottle of 2015 Vino Nobile de Montepulciano proved to be an excellent choice for our meat-centric meal.

Dessert was a pleasant finale to our dining experience. I opted for the orange and pannacotta, a choice slightly blurred by the fatigue of a long flight from the U.S. It struck a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, offering a refreshing contrast to the richness of the main course. Though I couldn’t finish it, the taste left a lasting impression.

Orange and panacotta dessert. (Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

In reflection, my dining experience at Peploe’s was encapsulated by the Irish sentiment of “Good Craic,” a testament to the enjoyable atmosphere and culinary excellence.

Peploe’s Steak & Wine Bistro

16 St. Stephen’s Green

Dublin 2

Tel: +353-1-676-3144

peploes.com