Celebrating Robert Burns: A Night of Tradition, Scrumptious Eats, and Poetry

Published with permission from LuxuryWeb Magazine

Every year, Scotland and its diaspora honor their national poet, Robert Burns (1759-1796), with a Burns Night Supper. This celebration typically occurs on his birthday or the first Saturday evening following it. The highlight of any Burns Supper menu is the haggis, complemented by the mandatory wearing of tartan and numerous toasts with whisky from Scotland’s highlands and lowlands.

The evening’s traditional recitals include the “Selkirk Grace” and the “Address to a Haggis,” both written by Robbie Burns.

The Selkirk Grace

Some hae meat an’ canna eat,

And some wad eat that want it;

But we hae meat, and we can eat,

And sae the Lord be thankit!

Other recitals include a speech commemorating Burns and a toast known as the “Address to the Lassies.” This playful toast allows the gentlemen to humorously poke fun at the women in attendance. The women then respond with the “Address to the Ladies,” making for a very tongue-in-cheek exchange. These are followed by the recitation of “Tam o’ Shanter,” a quintessential Burns narrative poem.

The evening concludes with the singing of “Auld Lang Syne,” Burns’ best-known work, marking the perfect end to the night.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

This particular dinner started with Cullen Skink, a classic Scottish smoked haddock soup with leeks and potatoes. However, the haggis remains the true centerpiece of the event.

(Image: Manos Angelakis/LuxuryWeb Magazine)

A piper in a kilt announces the arrival of the haggis, playing traditional Scottish tunes on his bagpipes. Accompanied by a “steward,” who marches in the haggis on a silver platter, the master of ceremonies then recites the Grace and the Address to the Haggis.

The first toast, a “wee dram” to the haggis, is made with everyone raising their glasses and shouting, “To the haggis!” The proceedings continue with the serving of haggis, neeps (rutabaga), and tatties (potatoes), followed by numerous additional whisky toasts.

On this particular evening, we were fortunate to be served a spectacular single malt whisky from Lagavulin Distillery of Islay. The 18-year-old Lagavulin, one of the highest-regarded and beloved single malts, crowned the event.

(Image: Courtesy of Lagavulin Distillery)

Having participated in numerous Burns Nights, I know what to expect. Though I’m not of Scottish descent and lack a clan tartan, I wear a Stewart Dress tie I purchased years ago at Harrods while recording soundtracks at Abbey Road Studios in London.

This tie suffices for me, as I would feel completely ridiculous in a kilt, though a love from my past once had one made for me. Despite my sartorial reservations, I always have a great time!

“Do dheagh shlainte” meaning “to your good health!”

Visit LuxuryWeb Magazine to see the original article and more.