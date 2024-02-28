Virginia Rings in the Chinese New Year With Vibrant Celebrations, Cultural Exchange

By Maxwell Shawn.

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia — On Feb. 24, the 15th Annual Chinese New Year Festival, which was organized by the Asian Community Service Center (ACSC), was held to great success. The event drew a vibrant crowd to Luther Jackson Middle School in Virginia to ring in the Year of the Dragon.

This year’s celebration — marking the 4721st year according to the ancient Chinese calendar — was not just a day of festivity but a beacon of cultural exchange and unity. The theme of this year’s Dragon New Year’s Festival, “德” (Virtue), casts a spotlight on the essence of moral excellence and righteousness that underpins traditional values.

On Feb. 24, the 15th Annual Chinese New Year Festival, which was organized by the Asian Community Service Center (ACSC), was held to great success. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

The festival saw an unprecedented turnout, with more than 50 local vendors and four Asian gourmet food vendors in attendance showcasing the rich tapestry of Asian cultures through music, dance, martial arts, and more.

The decorations at the venue served to transport the attendees straight to traditional China, with vibrant colors and historical motifs creating a time travel effect and allowing guests to step back into a classical era of Chinese culture.

VIPs in attendance

The opening ceremony commenced with heartfelt remarks from numerous local dignitaries, including from the counties of Virginia and Fairfax as they presented awards to the ACSC.

Among them, Congressman Gerry Connolly from Fairfax County wished everyone a healthy and auspicious New Year as he presented an award to the organizer. Harold Pyon, Senior Advisor to the Attorney General of Virginia, and Srilekha Palle, Chairperson of the Governor’s Advisory Committee on Asian and Pacific Islanders, also presented awards to the ACSC on behalf of the Governor.

Local politicians who came to support the event included Virginia State Delegates: Karen Keys-Gamarra, Karrie Delaney, Fernando Martinez; Vice-Chair of the Fairfax County School Board Melanie Meren; School Board Member Ilryong Moon; Fairfax County Council Member James Walkinshaw; and the Chair of the Virginia Asian Advisory Board. Following their remarks, the ceremony also highlighted a cherished Chinese New Year tradition: the sharing of red envelopes.

This segment beautifully illustrated the practice of children showing reverence to their elders, who reciprocated by presenting red envelopes, which symbolize good fortune and prosperity.

Musical and dance performances also punctuated the festival, beginning with the tranquil “Big Fish” and the soulful Mongolian horse-head fiddle by Erdem Dulguun.

A Taekwondo demonstration and a Mongolian dance sequence followed, showcasing strength, balance, and cultural beauty. The Fairfax Chinese Dance Troupe enchanted the audience with their seasonal Fan Dance and vibrant Handkerchief Dance, heralding spring and joy.

Vibrant dance performances

The festival’s atmosphere was electrified by the lucky draw, with attendees eagerly awaiting to win generous gifts sponsored by H-Mart and Wegmans. In a showcase of cultural diversity, the Indonesian Bamboo Music performance stood out — emphasizing the beauty of collaborative art and heritage. The festival also introduced a New Year greeting pose, which highlighted the importance of traditional etiquette and cultural preservation.

The succession of performances from the serene to the vibrant, including Indian dances and the auspicious dragon dance, painted a picture of multicultural celebration and unity. A meditation demonstration by Falun Gong practitioners and traditional Chinese dances offered further insight into the spiritual and artistic depths of Chinese culture.

The New Year Parade, led by dynamic dragon dancers, was a colorful crescendo of joy and unity and encapsulated the festival’s spirit. The ACSC’s meticulous organization of the event underscored the power of cultural festivities in bridging communities and fostering values of freedom, integrity, and compassion. The event not only attracted a large audience from local communities in Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland but also spotlighted the festival as a central hub for cultural gatherings.

The festival’s charm was further enhanced by the presence of co-hosts Ashley Wang, Miss Virginia Teen USA 2023, and Max Liu, a dedicated law student from GMU Antonin Scalia Law School. As a Chinese American, Ashley is deeply committed to fostering cultural awareness and celebrating the rich diversity that defines our society. The group’s combined efforts and commitment to cultural diversity and community development shone brightly and contributed to the event’s overall success.

This year’s Chinese New Year Festival not only drew an impressive turnout from Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland, but also reaffirmed its status as a central hub for cultural gatherings where people from all different backgrounds and walks of life can gather and share in the values that bind us together.