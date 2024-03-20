NY: Alex Smith Attorney at Law Serving Middletown New York and Beyond

On March 7, Vision Times had the opportunity to sit down with long-time Middletown, New York attorney Alex Smith, to discuss his practice and his career that has spanned well over four decades.

Smith has been a member of the Middletown community for quite some time. He graduated from Middletown High School in 1969 before moving on to study political science at Ohio University where he earned a BA in 1973.

In 1977 he received a JD from Albany Law School after spending two years writing for the Albany Law Review where two of his articles were published.

Smith was licensed to practice law in New York in 1978 and since has become a member of the bars of the United States Supreme Court, the United States Second Circuit Court of Appeals, and the United States District Courts for the Southern and Northern Districts of New York.

He operates a personal practice out of Middletown. “I represent the city. I do a lot of the city’s legal work,” Smith told Vision Times adding that he prosecutes code and traffic violations in city court.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

In addition to his contributions to the city, his private practice covers a number of areas including civil rights, personal injury, criminal defense, and real estate.

He explained that he doesn’t do much real estate law, however is competitively priced in the market, saying he has kept his prices at around the same amount for years.

“Even today, I don’t charge as much as some lawyers do because I don’t depend on it, it’s not the main part of my practice,” he said, adding that, “The main part of my practice is working for the city and the litigation.”

“Whether you are a developer looking to invest in real estate and need assistance with contracts and the legal aspect of a sale, or are buying your first home and need legal advice, Alex Smith may be able to help,” reads his practice’s website.

READ MORE:

Accident law

One focus of Smith’s practice is accident law. He represents the interests of victims who have been hurt in vehicle crashes, who have suffered a slip and fall injury, as well as those who have been injured due to the negligence of another party.

“His personal injury law firm can review the circumstances of your accident and injury, estimate the value of your case, seek appropriate settlements with insurance companies, and pursue negligent parties for damages and losses,” reads his website.

In addition to assisting his clients in estimating the value of their claim, and negotiating settlements, his office can help clients navigate the aftermath of a serious personal injury.

“A serious personal injury can leave you struggling to pay the bills, can result in major lifestyle changes, and can alter your life forever. Mr. Smith is an accident lawyer that understands the unique challenges accident victims might face in the aftermath of a crash. His firm is here for you and your family,” he explains on his website.

If injured, Smith encourages people to seek legal advice as soon as possible as you may only have a limited amount of time to make a claim under the law.

Vehicle accidents are another focus of Smith’s practice. He focuses on serving clients in Orange and Sullivan county.

Following an accident, the injured may be entitled to seek compensation to cover things such as medical expenses, rehabilitation costs, lost wages and pain and suffering.

Many are entitled to make a claim with their insurance companies however do not know how much they may be entitled to, or how negligence in a car accident is determined.

Smith can assist in these matters, and has helped clients in similar circumstances many times over three decades.

His offices are located at 6 North Street in Middletown, New York. He can be reached by calling 845-344-4322 or by email via his website here.