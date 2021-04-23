Home China Tesla Checked by Communist Party After Shanghai Auto Show Brake Failure Protests
ChinaUS

Tesla Checked by Communist Party After Shanghai Auto Show Brake Failure Protests

By Simone Jonker
0
44
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during the Tesla China-made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Tesla came under fire by CCP authorities after a strange protest at the Shanghai Auto Show occurred alleging the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer had brake failure.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk gestures during the Tesla China-made Model 3 Delivery Ceremony in Shanghai on January 7, 2020. Tesla came under fire by CCP authorities after a strange protest at the Shanghai Auto Show occurred alleging the world's largest electric vehicle manufacturer had defective brakes. (Image: STR/AFP via Getty Images)

American electric car manufacturer Tesla was brought under the microscope of Chinese authorities after a disgruntled Tesla owner climbed on top of a display vehicle and sounded off that she was almost killed because of brake failure at the Shanghai Auto Show on April 19.

According to an article by Irish Times, a large number of demonstrators protested the event wearing T-shirts alleging Teslas had “malfunctioning brakes.” One protester, identified as a Tesla customer, had apparently demanded a refund after a crash in February, which she claimed was caused by brake failure. Negotiations were stymied after the owner was not willing to allow a third-party investigation into the cause of the accident. 

Tesla responded by saying that it would take responsibility for any issues with its vehicles, but added “our attitude is that we do not compromise with unreasonable complaints.”

China’s state-run media and China’s Central Commission for Political and Legal Affairs, the Communist Party’s top legal authority, accused the American company of not being able to take criticism and criticized it for “shirking responsibility.” The missive was posted on Tencent’s social media platform, WeChat

According to reports, the Party organ’s criticism stated that Tesla’s popularity came from consumer faith in the company, “but arrogance, let alone a lack of respect for China’s market and consumers, cannot be the response to that faith.”

The communist regime made its position clear to Tesla, Party state-run mouthpiece Xinhua asked in a separate article, “Who gives Tesla the confidence to ‘not compromise’?”

After coming under fire by state authorities, Tesla’s corporate HQ in Palo Alto backtracked, saying it had set up a team to manage the protester’s case saying it “would work with any government investigation.”

The protester was detained by Shanghai police for five days for “disrupting the peace,” according to AFP

According to Detroit News, Chinese Tesla owners were banned in March from parking their vehicles inside gated communities in Chinese military complexes because of allegations cameras built into the vehicles may pose a threat to security. 

CEO Elon Musk downplayed the concerns, saying the company would never use the car’s technology for spying, adding that Tesla cameras, which are built into its EVs, aren’t activated outside of North America.

In order to whip up organized sentiment against foreign companies, the CCP has lashed out at apparel brands such as Nike and H&M after they expressed concern about the alleged use of forced Uyghur Muslim labor in cotton harvesting in the genocide prone Xinjiang Autonomous Zone.

Meanwhile, The European Union (EU), the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom have imposed sanctions on several top Chinese officials over the genocide. All 27 EU member countries were in agreement with the sanctions.


  • Simone Jonker worked in NTD Inspired for two years. She wrote light articles and inspiring stories.

Previous articlePersonal Data From 533 Million Facebook Users Stolen by Hackers Exploiting Vulnerability
Next articleFalun Gong ‘Largest Spiritual Group in China Facing Severe Persecution’: Report

RELATED ARTICLES

China

Falun Gong ‘Largest Spiritual Group in China Facing Severe Persecution’: Report

An annual religious freedom report by a Christian rights organization has determined the Falun Gong meditation practice to be the largest spiritual group in...
Read more
The Web

Personal Data From 533 Million Facebook Users Stolen by Hackers Exploiting Vulnerability

Data from more than 533 million Facebook users, including profile names, Facebook ID numbers, phone numbers, and email addresses were published in a hacking...
Read more
US

Texas: Active Election Prosecutions at Record Highs

According to Texas Attorney General Special Prosecution Division’s Jonathan White, the number of active election fraud cases in the state is, by a long...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times