124 Retired Generals and Admirals Warn Socialism, Marxism Being Installed in America

124 retired U.S. admirals and generals have signed an open letter saying that America is in an existential battle for survival, being fought between the supporters of constitutional freedom and liberty and adherents of Marxism.

The letter states that the Biden administration is assaulting constitutional rights of citizens in a “dictatorial manner” after the new President signed more than 50 Executive Orders in his first few weeks of office, bypassing Congress to reverse the previous administration’s policies.

It also questioned Joe Biden’s “mental and physical condition,” and criticized a stunt Democrats pulled trying to move nuclear launch abilities away from being in the sole hands of the president because it makes America look weak in the eyes of potential aggressors.

Pointing to excessive lockdowns, closure of schools and businesses, and censorship of both verbal and written freedom of speech as a direct assault on fundamental rights, the retirees asked Americans to support politicians who support a constitutional republic while countering Marxism, progressivism, and socialism.

The military officers criticized open borders for jeopardizing national security by enabling the entry of terrorists, human trafficking, increased drug cartel activity, etc.; they demanded that the border wall project be continued, warning that illegal immigrants are triggering a rise in crime and lowering wages while also casting illegal votes in some states.

In an Executive Order issued on Inauguration Day, Biden halted construction on the border wall, calling it a “waste of money.”

Criticizing the suppression and distortion of free speech by private entities, media, and government officials, the letter stressed that the free flow of information is critical to the nation, and called for the removal of Section 230 protection given to big tech.

Without the protection of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, tech companies could be sued for defamatory content posted by their users or censorship of user content.

Terming the Chinese Communist Party as the “greatest external threat to America,” the letter asked for imposing more sanctions and restrictions on the communist nation to protect American interests and thwart Beijing’s ambitions of global domination.

In the recent Annual Threat Assessment report published by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, China is said to be increasingly becoming a “near-peer competitor” to the United States, challenging America militarily, technologically, and economically.

With regard to the situation in the Middle East, the letter suggests that Washington should not reengage with the “flawed” Iran Nuclear Deal as it would aid the terrorist nation which constantly calls for “death to America” and “death to Israel.”

The letter also highlights the Keystone Pipeline cancellation, arguing that stopping the project harms American energy independence, causing the country to be dependent on unfriendly nations while also eliminating American jobs.

The Pipeline was another casualty of Biden’s Inauguration Day rampage against Trump policies.

Sen. Mike Crapo (R-ID) tweeted on Jan. 25 that the Pipeline was expected to provide 11,000 direct high-paying jobs and 60,000 indirect and direct jobs.

The Keystone XL Pipeline project was expected to provide:

– 11,000 direct high-paying jobs;

– Up to 60,000 indirect and direct jobs;

– Generate tax revenue;

– Increase renewable-energy demand;

– Reduce emissions; and

– Strengthen North American energy independence. — Senator Mike Crapo (@MikeCrapo) January 25, 2021

Election integrity

The letter highlighted attempts to compromise election integrity and demanded that only one legal vote is cast and counted per citizen.

“Legal votes are identified by State Legislature’s approved controls using government IDs, verified signatures, etc. Today, many are calling such commonsense controls ‘racist’ in an attempt to avoid having fair and honest elections. Using racial terms to suppress proof of eligibility is itself a tyrannical intimidation tactic,” read the letter.

It asked the Supreme Court and FBI to act against election irregularities when they crop up and not ignore them “as was done in 2020.”

The former military officers also warned that HR. 1, known as the For The People Act, would destroy fairness in elections by enabling Democrats to “forever remain in power.”

The controversial bill makes provisions for federal control over congressional elections, claims election reform measures such as photo ID validation and restrictions on absentee ballots are racist, prevents states from purging ineligible voters from voter rolls, and more.

The pitfalls of Critical Race Theory

The generals and admirals criticized teaching and implementing Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the military, which it warned would hamper America’s readiness to fight and win wars. The officers want to see political correctness in the military eliminated altogether.

Critical Race Theory is a concept rooted in communism’s doctrine of struggle, attempting to polarize society strictly on the basis of race, proclaiming structural and systemic racism is inherently a part of the United States.

Applied to America, the theory basically classifies white males as oppressors who have power and privilege while females and members of other races are characterized across the board as oppressed victims.

“They begin with the assumption of racism and look to find it. They say everyone who doesn’t do this is complicit in the problem, including just for disagreeing with Critical Race Theory. And they reject the fundamental liberal, reasonable, legal, and scientific principles upon which liberal societies operate,” James Lindsay, mathematician and a political commentator, writes in New Discourses.

A practical application of CRT is “diversity training,” which purports to reduce racial prejudice and discrimination that white people supposedly carry towards co-workers and subordinates.

However, the results have turned out to be significantly negative, with a Harvard Business Review report warning that such compulsory “diversity training” can actually “activate bias or spark a backlash” and trigger “more animosity toward other groups.”

In an American Thinker article, Robert L. Maginnis, author of Give Me Liberty, Not Marxism, warns that Biden’s “woke military” will embarrass the United States.

Warning that Critical Race Theory “infects” the Pentagon, Maginnis points out Biden reintroduced the indoctrination, which was barred by the Trump administration, as part of his opening slew of Executive Orders

The article puts a spotlight on Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) who asked Biden to have the military review members’ social media accounts for thinking and speech not consistent with Marxist ideology.

“The Pentagon’s ‘extremist’ review backed by the Biden administration’s woke agenda steps dangerously toward ideological indoctrination, where being in the future military could no longer be about merit and expertise, but about ideological purity, where the left’s definition of ‘extremism’ rules the day,” warned Maginnis.

“That outcome will produce a weak military and encourage our enemies to view us as an easy opponent.”