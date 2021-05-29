HHS Sued Over COVID-19 Vaccine Emergency Use for Children Under 16

A group of parents and doctors have sued the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) along with its secretary, Xavier Beccerra, seeking a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) against the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines for children 16 years old and under.

The lawsuit was filed by a non-profit group, America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS), and asks “only that the status quo be maintained.”

The group is petitioning the court for the Northern District of Alabama for the TRO. The motion was filed by AFLDS, Dr. Scott Jensen, MD and seven parents of minor children.

Per the group’s website, “AFLDS stands up for every American looking for the best quality healthcare by empowering doctors working on the front lines of our nation’s most pressing healthcare challenges. We help to amplify the voices of concerned physicians and patients nationwide to combat those who push political and economic agendas at the expense of science and quality healthcare solutions.”

The petition for a TRO also names the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) the National Institutes of Health (NIH) the DHHS Secretary, the DHHS Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response, and the DHHS Vaccines and the Related Biological Products Advisory Committee.

‘We’ve never seen this level of side effects’

Dr. Angelina Farella, the pediatric medical director for AFLDS stated in a statement that “We’ve never seen this level of side effects for any vaccine without the FDA taking action.” she continued, “The Rotavirus vaccine was pulled for 15 cases of non-lethal side effects and the Swine Flu vaccine was pulled for 25 deaths. But now, by the CDC’s own data, we are seeing a 12,000 percent increase in deaths with these vaccines and they’re still talking about giving this to our kids.”

Farella also stated in the statement that, per the CDC, in the past four months, more than 4,000 deaths were documented following COVID-19 vaccinations compared to 1,500 total deaths in the previous 10-years for all other vaccines, indicating that these numbers were alarming.

She also stated that, statistically, children are at zero risk for COVID-19 and that data shows that the survivability rate for COVID-19 in patients under the age of 20 is 99.997 percent.

“Our children should never be the experiment. No additional authorizations or mandates should be granted. We want to preserve the previously established safety standards,” said Farella.

Pfizer moving forward

On May 10, the FDA approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, stating that the vaccine is safe. Pfizer has also announced that it is evaluating the safety and efficacy of its vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years of age stating that, “the pediatric study evaluating the safety and efficacy of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in children 6 months to 11 years of age is ongoing.”

According to the CDC, in the U.S., over 77,000 children under the age of 12 have received one shot and 2.1 million children in the 12-15 age range have received at least one inoculation as of May 24.

Per the CDC, cases of COVID-19 are in a free fall in the U.S.. On January 8 of this year the U.S. had 303,549 active cases of COVID-19 and as of May 25, there were only 20,956 active cases.

Currently 39.7 percent of all Americans are considered fully vaccinated and 49.7 percent have received at least one dose of a vaccine.

Dr. Teryn Clarke, Executive Communications Director for the AFLDS said in the statement, “We all would like to put COVID-19 behind us, but we must be responsible about it as physicians, parents and as a nation. People are being misled here and we need to ensure that we don’t rob our children of their future because of a rush to administer a vaccine that has not been fully tested and approved.”