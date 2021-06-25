The Majority of American Physicians Remain Unvaccinated

A survey conducted by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) has found that 58 percent of physicians are not fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The AAPS survey comes on the back of another survey conducted by the American Medical Association (AMA) which claimed that almost 96 percent of doctors are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The AMA survey also stated that around 45 percent of the unvaccinated physicians planned to get inoculated. The association used the survey to push forward the idea that people must get vaccinated against COVID-19. Three hundred physicians participated in the poll.

“Practicing physicians across the country are leading by example, with an amazing uptake of the COVID-19 vaccines… Physicians and clinicians are uniquely positioned to listen to and validate patient concerns, and one of the most powerful anecdotes a physician can offer is that they themselves have been vaccinated. You can take it from your doctor: the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective,” AMA President Susan R. Bailey said in a statement.

However, the AAPS survey questions the results of the AMA survey as it reveals that a majority of physicians have declined COVID-19 shots.

The poll saw the participation of 700 physicians and highlights the fact that physician support for mass inoculation campaigns is not as unanimous as some assert. Eighty percent of unvaccinated physicians stated that the risk from the vaccines exceeds the risk of the disease. Thirty percent admitted that they had already contracted the infection.

Some of the other reasons cited by physicians for not getting vaccinated include unknown long-term effects of the vaccines, the experimental nature of the vaccines, reports of deaths following inoculation, blood clots among vaccinated people, use of aborted fetal tissue, and availability of effective early treatment.

“It is wrong to call a person who declines a shot an ‘anti-vaxxer’… Virtually no physicians are ‘anti-antibiotics’ or ‘anti-surgery,’ whereas all are opposed to treatments that they think are unnecessary, more likely to harm than to benefit an individual patient, or inadequately tested,” AAPS executive director Jane Orient said in a statement.

In addition to physicians, the AAPS also conducted a survey among 5,300 non-physicians, of which 2,548 said they were aware of the side effects of the vaccines, including blindness, paralysis, heart issues, seizures, amputation, and even death.

The two popular vaccines being distributed in the United States—Pfizer and Moderna—have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). An EUA is only granted to “unapproved medical products, or unapproved uses of approved medical products in an emergency.”

The COVID-19 trials for these vaccines are still ongoing. The Pfizer vaccine study completion date is expected to be Jan. 31, 2023. For Moderna, studies are expected to end on Oct. 27, 2022.

Pfizer expects its ongoing vaccine trials to be completed in late January 2023. (Image: Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Some experts are also raising questions about the safety of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. Both vaccines employ mRNA technology that teaches the cells to create proteins resembling the spike proteins of the coronavirus.

These proteins then trigger an immune response in the body. In a conference call discussing the vaccines’ accumulation in human organs, viral immunologist Dr. Byram Bridle said that “three-quarters of the dose is no longer present at the injection site in the shoulder.” It travels throughout the body.

The immunologist stated that spike protein from the vaccine enters the bloodstream. That might explain the thousands of cases of blood clots and other similar side effects, like reproductive and brain damage, reported in inoculated people worldwide.

“We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So by vaccinating people, we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin,” Bridle said.

According to VAERS, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) mechanism that reports adverse vaccine reactions, 294,801 such issues were reported among people using COVID-19 vaccines between Dec. 14, 2020, and May 28, 2021. That included 5,165 deaths.

Vaccine mandates and job expulsion

While some physicians avoid COVID-19 vaccination, several healthcare workers do not have the luxury due to their employer’s mandatory vaccine policies. Some workers are being terminated from their jobs for refusing the vaccines.

In Pennsylvania, employees at the Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health are petitioning against the vaccine mandate. The establishment has asked all employees to get vaccinated by September 1st.

According to Eric Winter, an attorney advising the employees, the petition has received thousands of signatures.

“We’re of the belief that individuals should be able to choose for themselves whether or not to get the vaccine, not their employer,” Winter, a Berks County attorney, told LancasterOnline.

On May 28, 117 employees from the Houston Methodist filed a lawsuit after the establishment mandated workers to get vaccinated by June 7. The lawsuit asked the court to nullify the vaccine requirement.

The court sided with the hospital and dismissed the lawsuit, stating that “Texas law only protects employees from being terminated for refusing to commit an act carrying criminal penalties to the worker.” Since plaintiffs couldn’t prove what illegal acts the hospital had asked them to commit, the lawsuit was tossed aside.

According to the Houston Methodist, 153 employees have either been fired—or forcefully “resigned”—for failing to get vaccinated.