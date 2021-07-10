Confucius’ Teachings on Lust

Confucius’ teachings covered many subjects. One of the most serious was the issue of lust. On this topic, he sternly warned people to beware of temptation.

Confucius said, “When you are young, and your blood is not yet settled, abstain from sex.” Confucius reminded men and women in their teenage years to take care of their bodies.

“The body at this time is like the young sprout of a plant, or the chrysalis of an insect. If one breaks a seedling when it is budding, the seedling will dry up; if one digs into a cocoon, the pupa will die.”

Ancient Chinese treated each other with respect and courtesy, following what was set out in rites. They were particularly strict with themselves when it came to encounters between men and women. Indecent thoughts were considered a serious offense that would be detrimental to others and oneself. Historic documents offer some examples of how to handle oneself in the face of temptation.

Renzong of Song, reigned for 41 years (from 1022-1063), the longest reign among all of the Song Dynasty emperors. (Image: Taipei National Palace Museum)

Cut the thread of carnal love with the sword of wisdom (慧劍斬情絲)

Emperor Renzong reigned for 42 years, making him the longest ruler of the Song Dynasty. Imperial censor (谏官, an official who advised and corrected the ruler’s faults ) Wang Su once advised him not to get close to women. Emperor Renzong replied, “Wang Deyong recently offered me beautiful women. They are in the palace now, and I like them very much. Let me keep them.”

Wang Su said, “I came today because I am afraid that your majesty might be bewitched by beauty.”

Hearing this, the Emperor had a pained look on his face. Fighting back tears, he ordered the eunuch guarding the women’s chamber, “Give each of the women sent by Wang Deyong three hundred strings of copper coins, send them away from the palace at once, and come and report when it is done.”

Wang Su thought he acted in haste, “Your Majesty thinks that I spoke correctly, but there is no need to handle this in such a hurry. Since the women are already in the palace, it would be better to send them away some time later.”

The Emperor replied, “Although I am an emperor, I am just as sentimental as a commoner. If they stay for long, I will grow fond of them and not be able to send them away.

Emperor RenZong refrained from his desires and served as an example to his people. He reigned in peace and prosperity and brought the best years to the Song Dynasty.

Wise advice for a young widow

Di Renjie was a renowned Chancellor in the Tang Dynasty. (Image: Public domain)

Di Renjie (狄仁杰, 607-700) was a renowned Chancellor of the Tang Dynasty. In his youth, Di was very good looking. When he was on his way to the capital to take the imperial exam, he stopped at an inn, where he stayed up late studying by lamplight.

Suddenly the daughter-in-law of the innkeeper, a young widow, came to his room. She was impressed by Di’s handsome appearance and came to flirt with him under the pretext of getting some light for her candle.

Di knew full well her intention, but said kindly: “Seeing you so voluptuous and attractive, made me recall the words of an old monk.”

The young woman was curious and asked what the words were. Di told her, “Before I went to the capital, I was studying in a monastery, and the old monk there warned me about the future. He said ‘You have good looks, and you will be distinguished in the future, but you must remember not to be lustful and commit adultery, or your future will be ruined.’

“I have always taken the old monk’s advice to heart. You must not let your impulsiveness ruin your reputation. Besides, you have a parent-in-law and a young son who need your care.”

After listening to Di’s words, the young woman was moved to tears and said, “Thank you for your kindness. From now on, I will keep this in mind and maintain a woman’s virtue.” The thanked him again and said goodbye.

In ancient times, even when rejecting impropriety, people were polite and avoided humiliating others. Di Renjie went further, advising the young widow to be faithful and abide by moral standards. Following this advice benefitted herself and others.

Compassion rewarded with birth of a son

An old man named Qian always did good deeds, yet he had no son. A villager named Yu owed money to others, and was arrested by the government. Knowing of Qian’s kind nature, Yu’s wife came to borrow money from him to bail her husband out. The old man gave her what she needed without documenting the debt, in effect relieving the other party.

Afterward, the couple brought their daughter to thank Qian in person. Seeing that the daughter was very beautiful, Qian’s wife wanted to take her for her husband’s concubine, hoping that she might bear a baby boy for the family.

The couple was willing to do so, but Qian said, “It is unkind to take advantage of people’s difficulties. Out of kindness, I saved the other party in an emergency. But marrying their daughter now would be taking advantage of the situation, which would be unrighteous. I would rather be childless than do that.”

Hearing this, Yu and his wife were very touched. They bowed their thanks to Qian and left. That night, his wife dreamed of a divine being speaking to her, “Your husband has saved people and done good deeds. He has compassion for the poor and the needy and does not indulge in adultery. He has accumulated great virtue with what he did. So you will be bestowed with a son.” The following year, his wife did give birth to a son. They named the boy Tianzhi (天之, blessings from heaven). At the age of eighteen, Tianzhi took the imperial examinations and later became an official.

A Story from the Present

There is a story circulating online about a college student from a poor family in China, with plain looks and average grades. He had a girlfriend in high school, and when he went to college they maintained a long-distance relationship.

One day his girlfriend visited him at school and took the initiative to throw herself at him. He restrained himself and refused to have premarital sex, so his girlfriend broke up with him.

Later, this college student was hired by a well-known TV station in Shenzhen, a job sought after by many talented young people. People found it incredible that a person like him, who was average in so many ways, managed to land such a good job so readily.

Yet, it is no surprise to people who believe in the principle of cause and effect. There is an old saying, “Those who are exposed to temptation but do not commit adultery will accumulate great virtue, and gain great blessings.” When this young man refused to compromise his moral principles by indulging his girlfriend, he brought himself blessings from the heavens.

Sima Guang (1019 – 1086) was a high-ranking scholarly official and historian in the Song Dynasty. His motto regarding family was, “If you accumulate gold to bequeath to your children, they may not be able to keep it; if you accumulate books to bequeath to your children, they may not be able to read them; accumulated virtue, however, will last to serve your children well.”