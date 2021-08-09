Pentagon to Make COVID-19 Vaccination Mandatory: ‘They Will Protect You and Your Family’

Mandatory injections aimed to prevent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), the illness caused by the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus that escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China in late 2019, will come to the U.S. Armed Forces no later than Sept. 15, according to a memo issued by Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

“I want you to know that I will seek the President’s approval to make the vaccines mandatory no later than mid-September, or immediately upon the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensure, whichever comes first,” said Austin in a memo to all DOD employees dated Aug. 9.

The memo also states, “By way of expectation, public reporting suggests the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine could achieve full FDA licensure early next month.”

Austin said the next several weeks will lay preparations for the injection rollout, and assured members that leadership and commanding officers will, “Implement this new vaccination program with professionalism, skill, and compassion.”

The DOD Secretary relied on the Delta Variant and a rising positive PCR test count across the country for the basis of his decision, adding that he will “Not hesitate to act sooner or recommend a different course to the President if I feel the need to do so,” and asked military, civilian, and contractor personnel alike to get vaccinated before the mandate comes into effect.

Full approval required

According to the Associated Press, because the injections are still only approved under an FDA Emergency Use Authorization, they cannot be mandated to personnel without a waiver granted by President Biden.

Biden gave his support for Austin’s plan to add the injections to the list of mandatory injections personnel are required to accept in a statement the same day. AP says depending on where troops are deployed, the number of injections administered is already as high as 17.

Quoting Army guidance, AP says once mandated, personnel who refuse will face punishment for disobeying orders as any soldier who “fails to comply with a lawful order to receive a mandatory vaccine, and does not have an approved exemption, a commander may take appropriate disciplinary action.”

AP added that the military doesn’t record data on troops that refuse other mandatory vaccines such as for chicken pox, anthrax, or influenza and doesn’t comment on retribution incurred for refusal.

Austin’s memo ended with the establishment narrative platitude, “All FDA-authorized vaccines are safe and highly effective.”

“They will protect you and your family. They will protect your unit, your ship, and your co-workers. And they will ensure we remain the most lethal and ready force in the world,” claimed Austin.

‘Safe and highly effective’

In Israel, Dr. Kobi Haviv, Medical Director of Jerusalem’s Herzog Hospital blew the whistle on an alarming statistic that showed the overwhelming majority of severe symptomatic cases and hospitalized cases were among those who had accepted the injections.

"95% of the severe patients are vaccinated".

"85-90% of the hospitalizations are in Fully vaccinated people."

"We are opening more and more COVID wards."

"The effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out"



(Dr. Kobi Haviv, earlier today on Chanel 13 @newsisrael13 ) pic.twitter.com/SpLZewiRpQ — Ran Israeli (@RanIsraeli) August 5, 2021

Herzog Hospital is Jerusalem’s third largest hospital and regards itself as Israel’s top respiratory illness center. Haviv noted “the effectiveness of the vaccine is waning/fading out,” as he noted 95 percent of severely symptomatic cases and 85 to 90 percent of hospitalized cases were in the vaccinated.

Similarly in the United States, a late July report by the U.S. CDC that tracked attendees of large public gatherings in Massachusetts found the Delta Variant comprised 90 percent of all positive PCR tests and 74 percent were fully vaccinated breakthrough cases.

Additionally, 79 percent of the breakthrough cases were symptomatic with four out of five hospitalized patients being acceptants of full vaccination. The median age of breakthrough cases was 40.

Issues of severe and life changing side effects from this batch of experimental gene-therapy based vaccines have also shown themselves in North America. In June, Robin Springs Saunders, a 45-year-old Baltimore woman died after being required to accept an injection to start a job at John Hopkins Hospital. Family members said she had “brain swelling and heart issues” before passing away.

In April, Canadian family doctor Charles Hoffe blew the whistle on severe and unusual neurological effects he witnessed in five First Nations patients who accepted the Moderna variant of the injection. The most striking was that of a 38-year-old woman who suffered from an unusually painful and dense Bell’s Palsy and severe vertigo that resulted in her no longer being able to walk and no longer being able to work.

Hoffe was disciplined by Canadian health authorities for allegedly promoting vaccine hesitancy by going public.

In May, 39-year-old UK model Stephanie Dubois accepted the AstraZeneca variant while in Cyprus, Greece,, promoting her vaccination date to Facebook followers. Shortly afterwards she began to complain of severe side effects. She was later hospitalized. While in the hospital, her condition continued to degenerate. Dubois eventually suffered a brain hemorrhage, entered a coma, and passed away.

In July, Kevin Street, a middle-aged Canadian District Manager for cellular retailer Wireless Wave, took the AstraZeneca injection as part of the vaccine acceptance initiative. Immediately afterwards he began suffering side effects that did not abate. A few weeks later, he was effectively paralyzed. Shocking videos posted by Street to his Facebook show the man suffering from severe cognitive impairment in addition to a very noticeable impairment to moving his legs