RFK Jr. Suspends Presidential Campaign and Endorses Trump

On Aug. 23 Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced that he was suspending his presidential campaign and was endorsing Donald Trump, saying that his internal polls had shown that his presence in the race was hurting Trump’s chances and helping Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, according to reporting by the Associated Press.

He said that the core issues driving his decision were free speech, the war in Ukraine, and “a war on our children.”

“These are the principal causes that persuaded me to leave the Democratic Party and run as an independent, and now to throw my support to President Trump,” he said.

He isn’t however formally ending his bid, and added that his supporters are welcome to continue to back him in states where their support is unlikely to change the outcome of the election.

Also, according to election officials, in several states, it is too late to remove him from the ballot, including the battlegrounds of Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin.

RFK Jr.’s decision to back Trump would have been inconceivable just a year ago, and some argue even a few months ago when he accused Trump of betraying his followers, while Trump referred to RFK Jr. as “the most radical left candidate in the race.”

Kennedy family lashes out

RFK Jr.’s move gave Trump a modest bump in the polls but angered many, including several of his close family members.

Kerry Kennedy, RFK Jr.’s younger sister, and human rights activist and lawyer, as well as several other of his family members, posted a statement to X on Aug. 23 blasting his decision to endorse Trump.

“We want an America filled with hope and bound together by a shared vision of a brighter future, a future defined by individual freedom, economic promise and national pride,” the statement reads, adding that, “Our brother Bobby’s decision to endorse Trump today is a betrayal of the values that our father and our family hold most dear. It is a sad ending to a sad story.”

The post indicated that the statement was signed by Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Courtney Kennedy, Kerry Kennedy, Chris Kennedy and Rory Kennedy.

In an interview on Fox News following the post, RFK Jr. said, “You know, my family is at the center of the Democratic Party. I have members of my family that are working for the BIden administration. Biden has a bust of my father behind him at the Oval Office, and he’s been a family friend for many years,” he said.

“My family is – I understand that they’re troubled by my decisions. I love my family. I feel like we were raised in a milieu where we were encouraged to debate each other and debate ferociously and passionately about things and still love each other,” he added. “They’re free to take their positions on these issues. There are many, many members of my family working at my campaign and who are supporting me.”

Months in the making?

RFK Jr.’s decision to step aside and endorse Trump may have been months in the making.

In recent weeks both the Kennedy and Trump campaigns have routinely complimented each other and there were rumors of behind-the-scenes discussions, according to people familiar with the matter.

Also, for months, both campaigns have engaged in similar tactics, such as accusing Democrats of weaponizing the legal system for political gain and both have previously hinted that they may be open to joining forces to oppose Harris.

In a quickly deleted post during the Republican National Convention last month, Kennedy’s son posted a video showing a phone call between his father and Trump, when Trump appeared to be trying to convince Kennedy to join him.

According to the Associated Press, citing a person familiar with the matter but also someone who wished to remain anonymous, there had been talks between the two camps for some time, with Trump allies quietly lobbying Kennedy to drop out of the race and support Trump.

Trump told CNN on Aug. 20, that he would “love” a Kennedy endorsement, calling him a “brilliant guy,” and adding that there may be a spot for him in his administration should he be successful in November.

The biggest hint that a shakeup was coming was when Kennedy’s running mate, Nicole Shanahan, recently suggested on a podcast that his campaign might “walk away right now and join forces with Donald Trump,” adding that Kennedy would thrive in Trump’s administration as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services.

“I think that Bobby in a role like that would be excellent,” Shanahan said. “I fully support it. I have high hopes.”