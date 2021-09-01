A teacher at a public high school in California was recently caught on hidden camera admitting he uses his classroom to indoctrinate his students for the purpose of turning them into communist “revolutionaries.”

In an Aug. 31 expose posted by investigative journalist team Project Veritas, Gabriel Gipe, an Advanced Placement teacher at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California, was recorded as bragging that his political views are “probably as far left as you can go.”

“I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries,” he said. When asked how he does that, Gipe’s reply was, “Scare the f*ck out of them.”

It was also revealed in the segment that Gipe hangs an Antifa flag and a poster of Mao Zedong, chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and a mass murderer responsible for more deaths than Hitler and Stalin combined, in his classroom.

In the video, Gipe said one of his students complained about the flag in an anonymous survey distributed by the school at the end of a semester. Gipe confronted his class after receiving the critical feedback and used it as a way to intimidate his pupils, “Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this [Antifa flag] is antithetical to.”

‘Extra credit’

The teacher told the undercover reporter he and his wife are “political organizers,” with Gipe saying he’s been involved in community organization since he was 13. He said, “I’ve been in a ton of different organizations and I’ve been on the front lines and I’ve taken a step back.” Later in the segment, Gipe identified himself as a member of the Sacramento chapter of Antifa, which he said has “no official, like, member list, right?”

He boasted that when there are “right wing rallies and stuff” then they [Sacramento Antifa] will “create an opposition to that.”

“Sacramento, as a city itself, is incredibly diverse. But we’re surrounded by a bunch of right-wing rednecks,” said the mid-30s caucasian teacher adorned in multiple tattoos.

Gipe declared this as the reason he participates in what he calls “political efficacy events” and why he wants to ”get them [students] out in the community.”

He explained, “I post a calendar every week…I’ve had students show up for protests, community events, tabling, food distribution, all sorts of things.” Gipe also revealed that his students are incentivized or disincentivized to participate in far-left activities through their grades, “When they go, they take pictures, write up a reflection — that’s their extra credit.”

“I want to get them familiar with organizations that are doing work. What kind of work they’re doing…Every single one of us can do something,” he said, noting he’s not asking every student to be “on the front lines,” but that he did want every student to be involved.

“And it’s so much more than just sharing a tweet or posting on Instagram,” added Gipe.

Gipe admitted each year he has his students take an “ideology quiz,” the results of which are displayed on a wall in his classroom, “Every year, they get further and further left…I’m like, ‘These ideologies are considered extreme, right? Extreme times breed extreme ideologies.’ Right? There is a reason why Generation Z, these kids, are becoming further and further left.”

And he may be right. A July study from the Institute of Economic Affairs, a UK-based think tank, found that 67 percent of Millennial and Gen Z respondents said they wanted to live under socialism, “Young people associate ‘socialism’ predominantly with positive terms, such as ‘workers’, ‘public’, ‘equal’ and ‘fair’. Very few associate it with ‘failure’ and virtually nobody associates it with Venezuela, the erstwhile showcase of ‘21st Century Socialism’,” said author Dr. Kristian Niemietz in the report.

Real extremism

However, Gipe’s personal views expressed in the hidden camera video appeared to be more than just a matter of political coloring when the teacher advocated for violent revolution against the government and martyrdom, “Like, why aren’t people just taking up arms? Like why can’t we, you know — take up arms against the state? We have historical examples of that happening, and them getting crushed and being martyrs for a cause and it’s like — okay well, it’s slow going because it takes a massive amount of organization.”

Gipe also praised Mao’s Cultural Revolution, “You need a two-pronged system, which is exactly what Huey Newton and Fred Hampton [Black Panther Party] understood. You need propaganda of the deed — your economics — and cultural propaganda as well. You need to retrain the way people think. So, the Cultural Revolution in the 60s was fixing the problem that came about after the economic one.”

In 1994, the Washington Post, relying on internal CCP documents circulating at the time, explained the real nature of “fixing the problem” when it revealed that as many as 80 million people were killed by unnatural causes at Mao’s hands.

In the book The Nine Commentaries on the Chinese Communist Party, in Commentary 7: On the Chinese Communist Party’s History of Killing, according to a 1984 report undertaken by the Party’s Central Committee, the CCP itself admitted a staggering, albeit comparatively subdued, cost of Mao’s campaign, “Over 4.2 million people were detained and investigated; over 1.73 million people died of unnatural causes; over 135,000 people were labeled as counter-revolutionaries and executed; over 237,000 people were killed; over 7.03 million were disabled in armed attacks; and 71,200 families were destroyed. Statistics compiled from county annals show that 7.73 million people died of unnatural causes during the Cultural Revolution.”

For perspective, the City of Sacramento has 500,930 residents according to 2019 data cited by Google.

The section also cites a report from Japan-based Yomiuri Shimbun, citing a second central government survey with even more dramatic figures, “Results showed that nearly six hundred million people were persecuted or incriminated during the Cultural Revolution, which comprises about half of China’s population.”

Gipe further claimed a clearly dubious understanding of the CCP’s modus operandi, “What can we do now to root out this culture that keeps perpetuating hyper-individualism, hyper-competitiveness, capitalist exploitation and consolidation of wealth.”

Going a step further, Gipe used flowery leftist rhetoric to justify Mao’s bloody persecution campaign, “I do think that it’s important to understand that as an extension of an economic revolution, they [Chinese Communist Party] were changing the base, and then they went to change the superstructure. You cannot change one without the other. You can’t have cultural shifts without the economic shift, and vice versa.”

The Nine Commentaries devotes the entirety of Commentary 6 to explaining what the Cultural Revolution was really about: destroying China’s 5,000 year traditional culture, “The Cultural Revolution began in May 1966. It was in fact ‘revolutionizing’ Chinese culture in a destructive way. Starting in August 1966, the raging fire of the campaign to ‘destroy the four olds’ burned the entire land of China.”

Mao’s campaign to “destroy the four olds” is described in the book as “a campaign in the mid-1960s during the Cultural Revolution in China. In August 1966, the Red Guards declared ‘a war against the old world’ and announced the intention to ‘smash all old ideas, old culture, old customs, and old habits,’ ‘including barbershops, tailor’s shops, photo shops, used-book stores, and so on, with no exceptions’.”

It continued, “Regarded as objects of ‘feudalism, capitalism, and revisionism,’ the Buddhist temples, Taoist temples, Buddha statues, historical and scenic sites, calligraphy, paintings, and antiques became the main targets for destruction by the Red Guards.”

In a follow up video posted by Project Veritas, Gipe was confronted for comment while walking his dog, wearing a black tank top with a large yellow communist hammer and sickle insignia on the front.

Both the teacher and Inderkum High School refused to speak with the journalists.

In a Sept. 1 video, Veritas posted a video obtained of Gipe using social media to thank his supporters and portray himself as a victim of cancel culture, “My personal safety and security is obviously my top concern at this moment. But also, they are, like, coming for my job and what I love doing in the classroom and they are going to run this campaign and get public pressure behind them and it’s very likely that the District will cave.”