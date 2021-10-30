Joe Rogan Says Doctor That Treated His COVID Part of Group That Gave 200 Members of Congress Ivermectin

Joe Rogan said the doctor who treated his recent Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) infection is part of a group that has treated 200 Members of U.S. Congress with Ivermectin.

During an Oct. 19 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, the host made the statement while speaking with Michael Malice.

“It should be no surprise. I had Dr. Pierre Kory, who’s one of the doctors from the frontline critical COVID care group that has been treating people, including, by the way, 200 Congresspeople have been treated with Ivermectin for COVID.”

“Did you know that?” Rogan asked Malice.

Malice replied: “I did not know that. Holy crap.”

“Google that,” continued Rogan. “Before there were vaccines, this was a common treatment, an off label treatment, for COVID. Now, I do not know what the motivation for demonizing this particular medication is.”

“Again, I’m not a doctor and I’m not a scientist. But I would imagine some of it has to do with money. The reason being is that it is a generic drug now. The patent has run out. So anybody can make it and it’s worth like 30 cents a dose.”

‘Horse dewormer’

On Sept. 1, Rogan announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. The news was celebrated in establishment media with headlines such as Joe Rogan Gets Covid-19 After Urging Listeners Not to Get the Vaccine by the New York Post and Joe Rogan, a Podcasting Giant Who Has Been Dismissive of Vaccination, Has Covid by the New York Times.

In his Instagram video disclosing his infection, Rogan said he “immediately threw the kitchen sink at it” with monoclonal antibodies, Z-Pak, Prednisone, a NAD drip, a vitamin drip, and Ivermectin.

According to Rogan, the treatments, which were prescribed by a doctor, were effective and he only had to endure one day of intense symptoms.

Because Rogan was bold enough to admit he took Ivermectin in a social climate that claims only today’s novel gene therapy vaccines are “safe and effective,” many establishment media outlets ran headlines and segments mocking the choice, such as Joe Rogan Has Covid-19, Is Taking Unproven Deworming Medicine by the Washington Post, Joe Rogan Says He Has Covid — and Took Bogus Ivermectin ‘Cure’ by Forbes, and Joe Rogan Has Covid – and His Treatment Will Make Health Experts Feel Ill by The Guardian.

Rogan specifically took aim at CNN’s characterization of Ivermectin as a veterinary deworming drug in a Sept. 7 episode of his show with guest Tom Segura, “Bro, do I have to sue CNN?”

“They’re making [expletive] up. They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

On Oct. 13, Rogan sat down with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta where the podcaster challenged the establishment on the statements. Rogan asked, “Don’t you think that a lie like that is dangerous on a news network when you know that they know they’re lying?…Do you think that that’s a problem that your news network lies?”

Gupta was forced to concede, “There were people who were taking the veterinary medication and you’re not, obviously. You got it from a doctor, so it shouldn’t be called that [a horse dewormer]. Ivermectin can be a very effective medication for parasitic disease.”

Bombshell

Rogan’s doctor, Pierre Kory, first dropped the bombshell statement on Oct. 7 on Twitter in the middle of the controversy, “Fun fact: Between 100-200 United States Congress Members (plus many of their staffers & family members) with COVID.. were treated by a colleague over the past 15 months with ivermectin & the I-MASK+ protocol at http://flccc.net. None have gone to hospital. Just sayin’”

1) This came from a highly credible source inside Congress who has asked to remain anonymous

2) I would never divulge the medical treatments of individual members, nor do I know them myself



In a follow up the next day, Kory backed up his claims, saying “This came from a highly credible source inside Congress who has asked to remain anonymous,” and that he would “never divulge the medical treatments of individual members, nor do I know them myself.”

In a tense and highly politicized climate, it may be wise to evaluate statements made by scientists in light of their credibility. Kory, who was the Critical Care Service Chief at a University of Wisconsin hospital until May of 2020, was invited to speak before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee on Dec. 8, 2020 by Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) about repurposing drugs in an attempt to combat the pandemic.

“Everything has been about novel and/or expensive pharmaceutically engineered drugs,” said Kory. “We have 100 years of medicine development. We are experts in all of the medicines we use, and I do not know of a task force that has been focused on repurposed drugs.”

“I want to talk about that we have a solution to this crisis. We have a drug that is proving to be of miraculous impact. And when I say ‘miracle,’ I do not use that term lightly. And I don’t want to be sensationalized when I say that. That is a scientific recommendation based on mountains of data that has emerged in the last three months.”

At the time, Kory took issue with the FDA and CDC’s directive to not use Ivermectin because it was based on data from late August. He said in the months that had passed, the science has changed “showing the miraculous effectiveness of Ivermectin.”

“It basically obliterates transmission of this virus. If you take it, you will not get sick.”

Kory said further that science had shown Ivermectin was especially effective as a form of prophylaxis, or prevention, to avoid illness, “It has immense and potent antiviral activity.”

In April of 2021, so-called “fact checkers” Politifact took aim at Kory’s comments based on a continued escalation of the FDA and CDC’s narrative that data on Ivermectin is inconclusive and that it has not been formally authorized for use, “Some studies suggest that ivermectin can help treat COVID-19; others show no significant impact. Many of the studies had small sample sizes and other limitations. U.S. health and drug agencies say that more research is needed before making a definitive conclusion about ivermectin’s efficacy against COVID-19. The FDA has not approved ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”

By contrast, Kory’s website says there have been 64 trials covering 48,637 patients, including 30 randomized controlled trials involving Ivermectin across the globe. The results are aggregated to show an 86 percent improvement across 14 prophylaxis trials and a 67 percent improvement in 29 early treatment trials.

Despite Kory’s claims that if you take Ivermectin, you won’t get sick, Kory appears to have admitted he and his daughter contracted the virus in a leaked Zoom call in August.

In September, the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, home to 241 million people, appeared to have defeated COVID-19 using Ivermectin while carrying a meager 7.5 percent vaccination rate.

As of time of writing, according to India’s COVID-19 dashboard, Uttar Pradesh only has 98 active cases. Data from Google shows the state peaked at almost 35,000 cases per day in April, falling to a 7-day moving average of less than 500 by June, and a 7-day average of only 8 as of today.

A September study published by a Harvard researcher and a Canadian researcher using data from Our World in Data found there was “no discernable relationship” between vaccination rate and new positive COVID case counts across 68 countries and almost 3,000 counties in the United States.

Countries such as Taiwan and Vietnam had only 2.2 and 820 cases per million people with a 3.93 and 2.78 percent vaccination acceptance rate respectively, while the United States and Israel had 3,039 and 6,224 cases per million with a 51.91 and 62.51 percent vaccination rate by contrast.