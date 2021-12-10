UK Police Investigates Anonymous Bounty On Pro-Democracy Hong Kong Activists

The UK Metropolitan Police has opened an investigation regarding a social media post by pro-Beijing groups that targeted Chinese dissidents. The WeChat post offered a bounty of 10,000 pounds ($13,198) as a reward for information on the whereabouts of two Hong Kong activists living in the UK.

The post, made under the name of “Anonymous Boss,” was aimed at Simon Cheng and Nathan Law.

“Anonymous boss offers 10,000 pounds as bounty for anyone who can provide each Simon Cheng or Nathan Law’s residential and work address,” the post stated. Attached to the post was a picture of both men attending an event together with British MPs.

According to The Telegraph, both Cheng and Law have gone into hiding in fear of the reward posted on WeChat. They believe it to be part of an organized campaign coordinated by supporters of the Chinese Communist Party to shut down their activities or even physically harm them.

Simon Cheng has worked in the Hong Kong British consulate and was tortured by the CCP in 2019. Nathan Law is regarded to be one of the most recognized international voices advocating for democracy in Hong Kong.

In an interview with the BBC, 29-year-old Cheng claimed he was detained in communist China in August for 15 days. He was shackled, blindfolded, and hooded. Cheng was forced to remain in stressful positions such as squatting against a wall for hours. He was beaten and forced to sign confessions that would indict him of inciting political unrest through protests that were happening in the city.

Cheng said he was not associated with the protests. Instead, he was simply performing his duties assigned to him by the British Consulate, which included observing and reporting about the protests.

The Chinese government apparently questioned Cheng about his role in the protests and whether he was working on behalf of the UK government to provide resources and funding for the protestors. According to the BBC’s sources, British government officials felt that his claims were credible.

“We are outraged by the disgraceful mistreatment that Mr. Cheng faced when he was in detention in mainland China… and we’ve made clear that we expect the Chinese authorities to review and hold to account those responsible,” British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told the BBC. Raab had also summoned the Chinese ambassador.

In response, the Chinese foreign ministry said that Beijing does not appreciate the UK government’s interference in matters pertaining to Hong Kong. The ministry warned that getting involved in China’s domestic affairs would consequently harm the UK’s best interests.

Nathan Law was the key figure in the “Umbrella Movement,” which was a public protest in Hong Kong against the government for using unconstitutional actions against political protesters. The protests shut down major parts of central Hong Kong for several weeks, gathering international attention.

In an earlier interview with Breitbart, Law said, “The way that China has been dealing with Hong Kong is to transplant the dominance of all power, so they are crushing the civil society including the rights of artistic expression and sorts of rights. This is definitely a demonstration of Hong Kong’s One Country, Two Systems annihilation and turning into One Country, One System.”

Cheng is also falsely accused of being involved in a recent street fight in London’s Chinatown between “Stop Anti-Asian Hate” supporters and those who demand an independent Hong Kong. The WeChat posts from “Anonymous Boss” came just after this event.