Austria Authorities Offer a $44k Salary to People Willing to Hunt Down the Unvaccinated

The City of Linz in Austria has a new job offer as part of its upcoming national COVID-19 mandate. The job offer promises to pay an annual salary of approximately US$44,000 to track down citizens who refuse to be vaccinated.

The national mandate on vaccines, which is set to start on Feb. 1, 2022, with fines up to €3,600 (US$4078) for violators, will undoubtedly crush many households, but it also creates job opportunities.

According to the new law, people unwilling or unable to pay their fines face incarceration of up to one year and will be charged the costs of their own imprisonment.

It is not known what the consequences will be for those who choose to remain unvaccinated but are still unwilling to pay the fine after one year behind bars.

The job requirements

In a now-removed ad on the city’s job site, there was a call for people to hunt down vaccine refusers in what appeared to be in preparation for the mandate coming into effect.

Many netizens took to social media and commented when the news about the job offer broke.

One such commenter going by the handle, Zeisbaerger, wrote: “If you follow the chain of references, you end up here. They simply top up the district administrative authority so that they can cope with the penal orders.”

Linz, the capital of Upper Austria, has the lowest double vaccination rate in the country at just 64 percent.

“The job description includes, among other things, preparation of criminal orders, the processing of appeals, and the initiation of executions,” Austrian news media Heute reported. Also, candidates need to be “resilient” and willing to work a lot of overtime.

Other requirements entail a completed Matura, preparedness to provide additional services, a valid 2G proof (recovered or vaccinated), Austrian citizenship, and an unblemished criminal record.

As financial compensation for their efforts, workers will receive a €2,774 ($3142) payment 14 times per year, which equates to €38,836 (US$43,993) per year.

Prior to being removed, the ad stated that there would be pre-selection and interviews for those interested.

Austria is one among a handful of nations and states that have implemented the stiffest COVID-19 regulations around the globe.

Bill allowing the detention of individuals dangerous to ‘public health’ tabled

Another such state is New York state, where lawmakers were slated to debate on Jan. 5, 2022, a regulation, Bill A.416, that would provide the possibility to detain anybody posing a “significant threat to public health.” The law was written in a way that could result in people being detained for an indefinite period of time.

However, the bill was later pulled from consideration by the bill’s sponsor, assemblyman Nick Perry citing “conspiracy theorists” as his reason after certain media sounded the alarm about his proposed law.

“Conspiracy theorists, and those who spread misinformation online are once again trolling social media, posting concocted stories about A.416,” Perry wrote on Twitter.