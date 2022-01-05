Violence Erupts, Amsterdam Police Use Excessive Aggression Against Peaceful Demonstrators

On Jan. 2, during an anti-lockdown protest march in Amsterdam, police used excessive violence employing K-9 teams, riot police, provocateurs, and water cannons against peaceful, unarmed citizens.

Images of violent clashes rocked the planet in the aftermath of what could have been the greatest peaceful protest march in the Netherlands’ history.

Dutch 🇳🇱 police fighting Covid:pic.twitter.com/9ibSqnJDZr — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) January 2, 2022

The incident spurred Nils Melzer, UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, to invite the victims of police violence to step forward and report their cases. In a tweet posted on Jan. 2, he said, “In preparation for my official visit in 2022 to #Netherlands, #Poland & #France focusing on #PoliceViolence, I invite victims, witnesses & NGO to submit verifiable evidence (Eng/Fre) on this & other incidents:”

Prelude to violence

During the days leading up to Jan. 2, some major organizations like the conservative Forum for Democracy party backed the authorized gathering. However, the gathering was called into question when riot-police unions announced a strike for the day of the protests, citing low wages and high work stress.

This led Amsterdam’s Mayor Femke Halsema to curtail the demonstration to 3,500 participants. However, she later banned it altogether, citing COVID-19 concerns and blasted the march’s organizers for their unwillingness to cooperate and come to an agreeable solution.

Thousands of demonstrators gather at Museumplein to protest against the covid-measures, on Jan. 2, 2022, in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Organizers of a demonstration against Dutch Covid measures called for the event to go ahead despite the Mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, canceling it due to a strike by riot police. (Image: SANNE DERKS/Getty Images)

Notwithstanding the alleged strike, there was an abundant supply of riot police teams present, some consisting of members of the Royal Marechaussee, an elite special paramilitary troop, while some other units were jean-clad operatives in riot gear.

Present also were the notorious “Romeos,” civilian agent-provocateurs who have attended numerous Netherlands protests over the past two years. They operate by randomly attacking people, and last year one of them was witnessed pushing an elderly lady under an approaching police van during protests at The Hague.

Wat is de geweldsinstuctie vandaag @POL_Amsterdam ?

Is je mond nog steeds je “krachtigste wapen”.

Of mag er gewoon op los geslagen worden?#Museumplein @POL_Lnd_Eenheid pic.twitter.com/VfU937xzBf — Eleanor Exposing Wonderland (@ExposingWonderl) January 2, 2022

Despite the ban by Mayor Halsema, some 200,000 people showed up at the protests centered around the Museum Square area where most of the atrocities took place, the organizers reported. Dutch national broadcaster NOS said some 2,000 people attended the demonstrations.

The crackdown

Other video footage near Museum Square clearly shows how a police unit instigated a fight by suddenly attacking a group of veteran soldiers who had positioned themselves between the police and the protestors acting as a protective shield.

Police attacking veterans that try to keep protesters and police separated. #Amsterdam https://t.co/KaxTJyQRfu — PASHKA (@CryptoPashka) January 2, 2022

A still from this police attack made headlines with the Telegraaf newspaper that commented that protesters completely “lost it” and went berserk, stating that the veterans were a bunch of self-proclaimed imposters.

More violent outbursts

The police’s display of violence is reminiscent of the violent clashes between police and rioters in Rotterdam on Nov. 19. Four rioters were reportedly shot and killed, although police to date deny any casualties have taken place.

It’s unknown whether those casualties include the case of one person who was allegedly run down by a police van and dragged over 50 meters before the car came to a standstill.

Melzer also reposted to Twitter images of a gruesome event that took place in The Hague last year that depicted an unarmed dissident lying on the ground trying to ward off a charging police dog while being kicked and beaten by riot police amidst what he called “one of the most disgusting scenes of police brutality I have seen since GeorgeFloyd!”

URGENT @DutchMFA:

➡️This is one of the most disgusting scenes of #PoliceBrutality I have seen since #GeorgeFloyd!

➡️These officers & their superiors must be prosecuted for the crime of #torture!

➡️THIS SAVAGERY MUST STOP HERE & NOW!

➡️I will send an official protest note shortly! https://t.co/GdGwRlDNup — Nils Melzer (@NilsMelzer) January 3, 2022

In a statement, police officials said they regretted Melzer’s rebuke stating that Melzer based his judgment on just a few images without considering the overall context. They even announced to file a complaint against Melzer, although it’s not clear on what grounds.

According to some, protesters at the gathering remained calm and peaceful and won a psychological victory by not resorting to violence. According to the organizers, the activists have become even more determined to turn the tide against the COVID-19 measures imposed by the Dutch authorities.