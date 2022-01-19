It’s a Pandemic of the Vaccinated, Canadian Hospitalization Data Shows

Provincial data shows that the majority of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) hospitalizations in Canada are now occurring in those who have accepted at least one dose of the novel gene therapy vaccines available for distribution, according to a recent sampling.

Published on Jan. 18 by True North News, an article titled Majority Of Canadians Currently Hospitalized Are Fully Vaccinated, Government Data Shows harvested COVID hospitalization statistics from each Province, revealing that the majority of patients are now vaccinated individuals.

Most notable was Canada’s most populous Province, Ontario, which registers a staggering 2,050 fully vaccinated individuals hospitalized amid the pandemic. This figure stands in contrast against 195 partially vaccinated and 739 unvaccinated hospitalizations.

True North reported that for those held in the province’s Intensive Care Units, the split is almost 50-50 with 195 unvaccinated, 196 fully vaccinated, and 17 partially vaccinated individuals.

These figures changed to 224 fully vaccinated, 18 partially vaccinated, and 185 unvaccinated cases as of the morning of Jan. 19.

Ontario boasts that 89 percent of all residents aged 12+ are fully vaccinated, with 3 percent partially vaccinated. The Province is home to more than 38 percent of the country’s population with 14.56 million people.

A recent study funded by the Public Health Agency of Canada and the Ontario Ministry of Health examined all of the Province’s positive PCR tests between Nov. 22 and Dec. 19, 2021. It found that 94.9 percent of all Omicron positives and 66.9 percent of all Delta positives occurred in the fully vaccinated and boosted.

In neighboring Quebec, home to almost 8.5 million people, True North registered 90 unvaccinated hospitalizations compared to 10 partially vaccinated and 192 fully vaccinated individuals.

Among those held in ICU, 16 are unvaccinated compared to only 2 partially vaccinated and 11 fully vaccinated individuals.

The Government of Quebec was the first in Canada to implement vaccine passports in August. Since, it has installed a 10:00 p.m. martial law-esque curfew on citizens that came into effect on New Year’s Eve, banned the unvaccinated from all cannabis and liquor retailers and all retailers with buildings over 1,500 square feet, and recently announced it would begin a fundamental tax-based fine against the Province’s remaining unvaccinated.

85 percent of Quebec’s eligible are fully vaccinated.

In British Columbia, home to close to 5.1 million people, True North reported Provincial data registered 235 unvaccinated hospitalizations compared to 38 partially vaccinated and 536 fully vaccinated individuals.

99 individuals of an undefined vaccination status are in ICU. Slightly less than 80 percent of all eligible recipients are fully vaccinated.

Manitoba, a small prairie province home to only 1.37 million people, has 195 unvaccinated hospitalized compared to 22 partially vaccinated and 356 fully vaccinated individuals, according to True North.

For ICU stayers, 70 are registered as unvaccinated compared to 4 partially vaccinated and 27 fully vaccinated individuals.

Manitoba COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients, and deaths by vaccination status. (Image: Government of Manitoba)

Data from the Government of Manitoba’s website, however, breaks down cases, hospitalizations, ICU stays, and deaths via vaccination status. In all four categories, the majority are those who have accepted between 1 and 3 doses.

75.7 of all eligible members of Manitoba are fully vaccinated.

Alberta, home to almost 4.4 million people, aggregates its hospitalizations over a period spanning the previous 120 days. True North reports 4,167 unvaccinated cases and 1,892 fully vaccinated cases compared to 942 unvaccinated ICU cases and 180 fully vaccinated ICU cases.

78 percent of Albertans overall have accepted at least one dose of vaccination.

Former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson recently pointed out on his Substack that the Government of Alberta had removed a data plot published on its COVID-19 statistics website that curiously counted the number of days between vaccination acceptance against hospitalization and death.

You're missing out on the fact that the hospitalized "unvaccinated" could actually be "< 14 days post vaccination". So subtract them from your calculation as well. Pic is Alberta data. pic.twitter.com/pZujIyNORK — RB (@imdyingslowly) January 19, 2022

The plot appeared to show that the great majority of hospitalizations and deaths were occurring between 0 and 20 days post vaccination.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney recently vowed to not follow in Quebec’s footsteps of implementing a financial penalty to coerce the unvaccinated to accept injection.

Nova Scotia registered 15 unvaccinated hospitalizations against 3 partially vaccinated and 53 fully vaccinated individuals. Prince Edward Island has only 4 unvaccinated, 1 partially vaccinated, and 12 fully vaccinated individuals in hospitals associated to COVID.

Nova Scotia is home to slightly more than 970,000 people. For PEI the number is almost 157,000.

Saskatchewan, Newfoundland, New Brunswick, the Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut do not reveal their hospitalization data in light of vaccination status.