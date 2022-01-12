Quebec To Charge ~920,000 Remaining Vaccine Holdouts With a ‘Health Contribution’ Financial Penalty

Canada’s most extreme province for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) measures, mandates, and vaccine coercion, Quebec, announced Jan. 11 that it is set to begin penalizing the roughly 11.3 percent of its population who still haven’t accepted at least one dose of a novel gene therapy injection through a financial “health contribution.”

The news was handed down by Premier Francois Legault at a press conference where Legault repeated the establishment narrative that “the vaccine is the key to fight the virus” as the pretext to deploy financial punishment against the unvaccinated.

“This is why we’re looking for a health contribution for adults that refuse to be vaccinated for non-medical reasons. Those who refuse to receive their first dose in the coming weeks will have to pay a new health contribution,” Legault stated.

#BREAKING: Quebec announces a “healthcare charge” for unvaccinated people. What happens if you don’t pay? #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/YDS4zJOL2G — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) January 11, 2022

“I know the situation is tough, but we can get through this together,” he added immediately afterwards.

When pressed for details on amounts, retribution for non-compliance, and enforcement methodologies, Legault said they would be revealed in the coming weeks, but alluded to “significant” penalties.

Legault’s announcement comes in the wake of Health Minister Christian Dube putting citizens on notice just days earlier on Jan. 6 that fully vaccinated status for Quebec’s vaccine passport would begin to require receipt of a booster injection.

The same day as Dube’s comments, Quebec announced that starting Jan. 18, vaccine passports will now be required to access the Province’s liquor and cannabis stores. Dube further stated that the administration is set to extend health paper requirements to all non-essential retail outlets, effectively barring the disobedient from everything but grocery stores.

Montreal, Quebec



Curfew Disobedience, hundreds of police officers ready to arrest all the protesters for being outside their residence past 10pm.



All this paid for by the taxpayers!



Please support our journalism at https://t.co/sJH1IVqtus



With @guillaum3roy pic.twitter.com/in2eiLkwc6 — Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 10, 2022

Quebec has been under a 10:00 p.m to 5:00 a.m. nightly curfew that came into effect on New Year’s Eve, enforced by a startling police presence that resembles what is normally reserved for news footage from totalitarian regimes on the other side of the planet.

The police in Quebec City are really not like the ones in Montreal, and we had already foreseen being intercepted by them at some point during this event.



They went to hinder journalistic reporting by detaining Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie.



Full report: https://t.co/UYPuVEpbO3 pic.twitter.com/QZQTJx29Dl — Alexa Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) January 11, 2022

The Province’s hard line against the unvaccinated comes despite a reality that vaccine acceptance is already exceptionally high. According to COVID-19 Tracker Canada, as of time of writing, 89.639 percent of all citizens aged 5-and-up have accepted at least one dose of an injection.

According to the Government of Quebec’s statistics website, updated as of July 1, 2021, the Province is home to 8,604,495 residents. 421,670 are aged 0-to-4 years old. Based on the Government’s statistics, a roughly 11.3 percent unvaccinated cohort amounts to more than 924,000 vaccine holdouts set to be affected by legislatively-enforced Marxist redistribution of wealth.

According to state-funded messaging outlet Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, Legault stated that the coming fines may be applied at the provincial income tax level, and may even be retroactive through 2021.

Legault claimed that, “These people [the unvaccinated], they put a very important burden on our health-care network…I think it’s reasonable a majority of the population is asking that there be consequences.”

While the CBC paraphrased Legault as claiming that the 11.3 percent unvaccinated population disproportionately amounts to “about 50 per cent of COVID-19 beds in hospitals,” the Province gives no data as to vaccination status of its 2,742 hospitalizations, a number which increased by 188 day-over-day, on its official COVID website.

Montreal awakens. Protests this week. pic.twitter.com/z4qxyjSaEJ — Dr Jordan B Peterson (@jordanbpeterson) January 10, 2022

For comparison, Provinces such as Alberta, as well as the federal government, who make similar claims that vaccine resistors are the root burden on the health care system, use a data manipulation tactic wherein the unvaccinated are counted among all cases and hospitalizations that have occurred since December of 2020 when vaccine distribution first began.

This approach has notable flaws because of the reality that doses were not available to great majorities of the population for many months.

Similarly, Ontario has used data obfuscation tactics to skew statistics to justify vaccine status discrimination by lumping ICU patients with “unknown” vaccination status in with the unvaccinated to make it seem as if a huge majority of the seriously ill are unvaccinated.

The emergence of the Omicron variant has thrown the narrative that vaccines will save the world from COVID completely on its head. Several studies have shown that Omicron nearly or completely escapes antibodies generated by the current breed of vaccines.

Notably, a Jan. 1 preprint study authored by Toronto researchers and funded by the Ontario Ministry of Health and the Public Health Agency of Canada that examined Ontario’s PCR test data during a 27-day period between Nov. 22 and Dec. 19, excluding those under the age of 18 and those living in long term care homes, found that only 5.1 percent of Omicron and 33.1 percent of Delta positives were in the unvaccinated.

The study notably found that double-dosed vaccine recipients had negative vaccine efficacy against Omicron as little as 60 days after receiving their second injection, meaning the compliant were more likely to suffer infection than their unvaccinated counterparts.

Vaccine acceptors should take note. BioNTech CEO Ugur Sahin made it clear during an early December press conference that not only is an all-new Omicron-specific vaccine course on its way, but will also be composed of three doses.

Complying with vaccine mandates will soon require six jabs in total: three doses of today’s doses, followed by three more of the Omicron injection.

The night before Legault made the announcement, Quebec’s Director of Public Health Horacio Arruda resigned suddenly, stating that, “Recent comments about the credibility of our opinions and our scientific rigor are undoubtedly causing a certain erosion of public support,” according to text of his resignation letter viewed by The Canadian Press.

“In such a context, I consider it appropriate to offer you the possibility of replacing me before the end of my term of office.”

Arruda’s contract was not set to expire until August of 2023.