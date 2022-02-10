Freedom Convoy Protesters Take Their Voices to the Ottawa International Airport

Protesters, in support of the Freedom Convoy currently grid locking downtown Ottawa disrupted the normal operations of the Ottawa International Airport for approximately 2-hours on Thursday morning by driving their vehicles around the arrival and departure routes in an attempt to snarl traffic.

The Freedom Convoy has dispatched an element to the Ottawa Airport who are just driving around the loop honking all morning pic.twitter.com/YTUaS8ihjV — Truckistan Amb. Poso 🏁 (@JackPosobiec) February 10, 2022

The vehicles arrived around 8 a.m. ET and circled the busy travel hub until around 10 a.m. before heading back to a nearby gathering site, Coventry road.

At the time of the protest more than 50 flights were scheduled to arrive or depart when the protest began to snarl traffic.

The Ottawa International Airport Authority said that there were approximately 60 to 70 vehicles involved in the protest and stated that the protest had minimal effects, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC), Canada’s state-funded media outlet.

Authorities are bracing for another weekend of protests in the Canadian capital. With the temperatures in Ottawa expected to hover around the freezing point this weekend, the conditions will be comfortable for people to gather.

However, cold temperatures have not deterred protesters.

Over the nearly two weeks of sustained protests, protesters have had to weather extremely cold temperatures with temperatures as low as -20 degrees Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit) not accounting for the windchill that pushed temperatures as low as -35 degrees Celsius (-31 Fahrenheit).