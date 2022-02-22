Citing Antifa, Canadian Liberal MP says ‘Honk Honk’ is Code for ‘Heil Hitler’

On Feb. 21, Ya’ara Saks, the liberal Member of Parliament for York Centre in Toronto, while testifying in parliament in defense of the Trudeau government invoking the Emergencies Act said that “Honk Honk” is code for ”Heil Hitler.”

“How many guns need to be seized? How much vitriol do we have to see of ‘Honk Honk’ which is a new acronym for ‘Heil Hitler’ do we need to see by these protesters on social media,” she said on the House floor.

Defending her comments, Saks took to Twitter saying, “For those who think that ‘Honk Honk’ is some innocuous joke. I’ll leave this here,” and cited known American Antifa member Gwen Snyder.

Snyder made the claim in a July 2019 tweet that Saks shared on her Twitter profile. The claim reads, “Let’s start with a classic and new variant: 88 and ‘HH’ phrases like ‘honk honk.’ They mean “heil hitler.” H is the 8th letter of the alphabet, thus 88. ‘Honk honk’ is associated with the honkler and is often used ‘ironically’ by alt-right trolls.”

During the Freedom Convoy demonstrations the words “Honk Honk” became a rallying cry as truckers regularly honked their horns as a form of protest.

Saks’s comments are the latest rhetoric aimed at disparaging protesters who are rising up across Canada in the face of draconian COVID-19 measures, measures that protesters assert are government overreach.

On Monday night Saks voted “yea” to authorize Trudeau’s invocation of the Emergencies Act. The motion affirming the Emergencies Act was passed by the House by a vote of 185 to 151.

Every member of the Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) voted against the invocation of the act while the Trudeau government relied on votes from the New Democratic Party (NDP), who currently hold 25 seats in the House of Commons, to get the motion passed. Without those votes the motion would most likely not have passed.