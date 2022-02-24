Heavy Clashes Erupt Around Ukrainian Airports, Military Bases, and Ammo Depots as Russia Goes for Kiev in Full-Fledged Blitzkrieg

Russia has launched a full-fledged blitzkrieg trying to seize Ukrainian airports to fly in more paratroopers and go for Kiev, but it meets with fierce armed resistance — and international condemnation.

Russian troops crossed the Ukrainian border at multiple points on Thursday, Feb. 24, at about 4:30 a.m. local time (Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST) and invaded the country from three sides, from the peninsula of Crimea in the south to Kherson, from Belarus in the north toward Kiev, and from the northeast to Kharkov, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Especially around Ukraine’s significant airports, especially Antonov Airport, also known as Gostomel Airport, an important international cargo airport, located 15 miles (25 kilometers) southwest of Kiev’s city center heavy clashes were reported.

Eyewitnesses capture footage of the conflict

Apparently, the Russians try to take control of the major airports and fly in airborne forces to take over the capital Kiev and other bigger cities like Kharkov, Odessa, Kherson, and Mariupol.

“#Russia is attempting to drop paratroopers into Gostomel airport near Kyiv #Ukraine using helicopters. This is one of the most daring aspects of Russia’s invasion so far. They are trying to seize the capital and decapitate the country,” a Twitter user going by the name Ukraine Reporter remarked.

#Russia is attempting to drop paratroopers into Gostomel airport near Kiev #Ukraine using helicopters. This is one of the most daring aspects of Russia's invasion so far. They are trying to seize the capital and decapitate the country. pic.twitter.com/G9nYLgHq2D — Ukraine Reporter (@StateOfUkraine) February 24, 2022

Western media initially reported Russian successes in securing Gostomel airport.

CNN reporter Matthew Chance reported at 3:37 p.m.: “They’ve allowed us to come in and be with them as they defend the perimeter of this airbase, where the helicopter-borne troops were landed in the early hours of the morning to make and perform an air bridge to allow for more troops to come in.”

🇷🇺⚡️CNN REPORTER SAYS RUSSIAN AIRBORNE TROOPS HAVE SEIZED ANTONOV AIRPORT, 25KM FROM CENTER OF KIEV. pic.twitter.com/zzYRb5mzNS — OSINT UKRAINE (@OSINT_Ukraine) February 24, 2022

OSINT Ukraine, an account tracking developments in the conflict, remarked on Twitter: “According to Russian sources, Melitopol came under Russian control, and the military is already on its outskirts in the direction of Zaporizhzhia.”

🇷🇺🇺🇦⚡️According to Russian sources, Melitopol came under Russian control, and the military is already on its outskirts in the direction of Zaporizhzhia. pic.twitter.com/LSLxI6sXy2 — OSINT UKRAINE (@OSINT_Ukraine) February 24, 2022

The Ukrainians later contested Russian control of the airport, which will be critical to landing more forces west of the Dnieper river — and thus securing Russia’s advance on Kiev and beyond.

The nuclear power plant Chernobyl, which was closed down after suffering a catastrophic meltdown in 1986, was also captured by the Russians on their way to KIev.

Mutual damage reported

Both sides in the conflict claimed to have inflicted severe casualties on the opponent. Ukrainian officials claimed their troops had taken down six or seven warplanes, several helicopters, and demolished more than 10 tanks, RT reported.

“#Ukraine Airforce claims to have shot down 6th Military aircraft of #Russia today”

Ukraine News Today reported on Twitter that at least one Ukrainian military airplane had been hit. Five people reportedly died.

UNCONFIRMED: #Ukraine military aircraft was shot down over Kyiv, There were 14 people on board, 5 of them died. pic.twitter.com/y7uYPvIHL8 — Ukraine Live🇺🇦 (@Ukrainenews01) February 24, 2022

“A Russian Ka-52 helicopter which was shot down by Ukrainian air defense today. One pilot reportedly taken prisoner,” OSINT reported.

🇷🇺⚡️A Russian Ka-52 helicopter which was shot down by Ukrainian air defense today. One pilot reportedly taken prisoner. pic.twitter.com/9opQYVBzyV — OSINT UKRAINE (@OSINT_Ukraine) February 24, 2022

International pressure mounts against Russia

The G7, currently chaired by the German government, issued a joint statement after a virtual leaders’ meeting Thursday, announcing “severe and coordinated economic and financial sanctions.”

It summoned “all partners and members of the international community to condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms, to stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine, and raise their voice against this blatant violation of the fundamental principles of international peace and security.”

Hundreds of protesters worldwide took to the streets in cities like London and Prague to demonstrate for peace and decry the violence. Large anti-war demonstration sin St. Petersburg and Moscow were suppressed by the Russian riot police.

Taiwan will take 'appropriate actions' in response to Russian invasion of Ukraine



Taiwan condemns Russia's invasion of Ukraine, accuses it of breaking 'status quo' https://t.co/wks6XA59fc pic.twitter.com/lJB7Slaayf — Indo-Pacific News – Watching the CCP-China Threat (@IndoPac_Info) February 24, 2022

Meanwhile, NATO is transporting troops, artillery, and war aircraft to members Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania as promised this week by U.S. President Joe Biden in the wake of the Ukraine crisis.