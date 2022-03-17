Shen Yun Performing Arts Begins New Tour, Delighting Audiences in New York’s Lincoln Center

Through breathtaking dance and music, Shen Yun performing arts is a premier classical Chinese dance and music company — bringing artists from all across the world in stunning performances showcasing vibrant costumes, choreography and rich Chinese culture.

Founded in New York in 2006, Shen Yun brings to life 5000 years of genuine Chinese heritage and culture through music, dances, opera, architecture, and even martial arts.



Each year, Shen Yun brings out a whole new production and tours simultaneously around the world with seven equally large dance troupes and orchestras.

See what some delighted audience members had to say about the performance in New York’s prestigious Lincoln Center:

Bob Fiaco, a long time fan of Shen Yun brought his friend Helen Beglin to see the show and said they had a wonderful time experiencing the performance together. Beglin added that she found the show to be very visually striking and was impressed with the brand new dance choreographies and production that Shen Yun puts on each year.

Bob Fiaco (R) with his friend Helen Beglin (L). (Image: via reporter Laura Hatton Vision Times.)

Clemson Brown, a casino manager, said he loved the show and praised the costumes and choreography for their beauty and vibrant colors. Brown said he enjoyed how visually stimulating the show was and said he would tell everyone he knows to come and enjoy the performance.

James Branch works in software consulting with a focus on humanitarian work and said the show was beautiful to experience and reminded him of the battles between good and evil. Branch also shared an anecdote of a monk he knew in Taiwan, who alongside a group of monks, prayed together to stop a monsoon. Branch highlighted the power of prayer and spirituality because after the monks prayed, the monsoon never came.

James Branch (second from right) with a group of friends enjoying Shen Yun at Lincoln Center in New York City. (Image: via reporter Laura Hatton Vision Times.)

Daniel, another manager, said the show was interesting because it showcased what China was like prior to Communism and said the colors and dancing were wonderful to see.

Quentin Jessup and his friend Kathia said this was their first time seeing the show and said the performance was both enlightening and wonderful to experience together.

