2.4 Billion GE Mosquitoes To Be Released in US, Despite Uncertainties

While the thought of putting our health in the hands of mosquitoes may seem ludicrous, UK-based biological pest control company Oxitec claims to have uncovered a way to apply genetic engineering (GE) on insects to curb mosquito-spread diseases.

The theory has been contested by those skeptical of the role a pest animal can play in eradicating diseases, and inconclusive research cannot determine whether the experiment will be beneficial.

Mosquito control

Oxitec’s peculiar experiment involves genetically modifying male mosquitoes by inserting a deadly gene that could potentially prevent diseases like dengue, Zika, chikungunya and yellow fever from being transmitted.

“The goal here is not to kill mosquitoes,” epidemiologist Thomas Scott of the GE mosquito project said to Science magazine. “It’s to prevent people from getting infected and sick and dying.”

Scientists intend for released GE mosquitoes to mate with females. The implanted gene is meant to destroy larvae that would grow into biting female mosquitos, allowing the non-biting males to survive.

Through time, the mosquitoes would be unable to breed and slowly die out as an “invasive” species. While the disease it spreads is not viral, officials warned that it is a “growing risk.”

The mosquito thrives in Sunny California, despite low water levels. The scientific endeavor is exclusively focused on the Aedes aegypti species of mosquito, which, according to California Department of Public Health, has been steadily rising in numbers in 21 counties over the past few years.

According to the CDC, West Nile virus (WNV) is the most common mosquito-borne disease in the U.S. today, with 2,695 cases resulting in 191 deaths in 2021.

The plan moves ahead

With clearance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Oxitec’s project was approved and the company plans to release approximately 2.4 billion GE mosquitoes through 2024.

“EPA finds it is unlikely that the local mosquito population would pose any increased risk to humans or the environment,” a statement by the EPA wrote.

In addition to the release plan, it also plans to extend its operations in Florida, and initiate a new pilot project in Central Valley, California.

Oxitec is still required to get permission from “state regulators and local abatement districts” before it can expand its project further.

Public resistance to meddling scientists

The project has met with criticism from the public, mainly due to the concerns surrounding scientific meddling with nature, the potential health impact on humans and animals alike, and ecological damage.

Approximately 13,000 comments were made to the EPA in resistance to the project’s expansion.

According to Natalie Kofler, adviser for the Scientific Citizenship Initiative at Harvard Medical School, and Jennifer Kuzma, co-director of the Genetic Engineering and Society Center, the people of Florida “aren’t too worried about dengue and chikungunya fevers,” as they are not viral.

The Florida Health Department considers dengue symptoms as “mild to none.” A mere 95 cases of dengue – 25 imported and 70 locally transmitted – were recorded in the state in 2020, Dr. Eva Buckner at the University of Florida adds.

Additional criticism is directed towards a $1,614,272 grant provided by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in September 2020, funding mosquito trials in both Africa and America. Concerns are centered around why, if 90 percent of mosquito-borne disease occurs in Africa, would trials be necessary in North America.

According to Friends of the Earth, the EPA did not release data regarding former field trials in Florida or Brazil about health effects, “including allergenicity and toxicity.” The environment advocate group also claimed in a statement that the EPA did not have a Scientific Advisory Panel like it does for other pesticides.

“GE mosquitoes could result in far more health and environmental problems than they would solve,” Dana Perls at Friends of Earth said.

Perls also expressed that “there’s no such thing as 100% effective in science.

Oxitec also ran earlier tests of GE mosquitoes overseas in Brazil, Panama, the Cayman Islands and Malaysia.

In support of the experiment, Kofler and Kuzma told the Boston Globe “the potential benefits of GM mosquitoes may outweigh their unknown ecological risks.”