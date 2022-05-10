Hispanics Getting ‘Vibes Of a Communist Cuba’ From Democratic Party: RNHA Executive

Hispanics are feeling that the Democratic Party has become similar to what is seen under the Cuban and Venezuelan regimes, says the Vice Chairman of a Hispanic-focused political organization.

The comments were made by Vice Chairman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly (RNHA), Santiago Avila, according to a Zero Hedge repost of an Epoch Times article.

“[Many Hispanics] grow up being told that Republicans are for the rich and Democrats are for the poor,” Avila said. “What they should understand is that Democrats are more liberal, and Republicans are more conservative.”

Avila was paraphrased as stating that in the process of speaking to many left-leaning Hispanics, he discovered “they are really beginning to feel like the Democratic party has become too extreme to the point where it’s starting to scare some of them.”

“They’re getting vibes of a communist Cuba and socialist Venezuela here in America,” he said.

Although the RNHA is far from an unbiased perspective, describing its mission as “to increase Hispanic-Americans participation in electoral politics at all levels as well as boost Hispanic-Americans membership in the Republican Party,” Avila’s comments are nonetheless not baseless.

In an April 6 poll conducted by Quinnipiac University of 1,436 U.S. adults between March 31 and April 4, only 34 percent of Hispanics stated they approved of President Joe Biden’s job performance.

Notably, in the same survey, only 31 percent of Hispanic respondents said they approved of the job Congressional Republicans are doing, and overall, only 29 percent of all respondents stated they thought Republicans were doing a good job.

The findings were fortified in an April 13 follow up poll conducted by Quinnipiac among 1,412 U.S. adults between April 7 to 11, which found that President Biden’s approval rating had fallen to 26 percent.

Avila added that Hispanics “are starting to come to the realization that their conservative values are in opposition to what the media has been trying to feed them in favor of Biden and the Democrats.”

RNHA Chairman Ronnie Lucero told the outlet that Democratic Party policies are often at odds with what his community values, “The Hispanic community is very pro-life and does not want a power grab [that restricts the lawful possession of firearms].”

“These are issues Hispanics want to speak up, stand up, and be vocal about when it comes time to vote,” he added.

Avila added that Hispanics “didn’t come into this country to live off of welfare; we’re running away from that.”

And continued, “We come here, because when you become an American, you get endowed with inherent, unalienable rights that aren’t enjoyed in other countries…We want to prosper and live out our values in this great country.”

Nonetheless, Quinnipiac’s results appeared sporadic. During a third April 27 follow up survey among 1,554 U.S. adults between April 21 to 24, 44 percent of Hispanic respondents stated they approved of Biden’s Presidency.

However, only 16 percent stated they approved “strongly.”

According to Wikipedia, as of time of writing, four members of the House of Representatives, eight members of various State upper houses, 31 members of various State lower houses, and 68 members of various city councils and county commissions are card carrying members of the Democratic Socialists of America.