New Utah Law Takes Aim at Communist China’s Organ Harvesting Atrocities

On March 14, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox signed into law an act earlier passed on March 1 by the state’s senate and house that prohibits health providers from covering or providing post-care for organ transplant surgery done in China.

The bill, S.B. 262, will be promulgated on May 1, making Utah the second U.S. state after Texas, which enact similar legislation last September, to take such an action against the widespread and long-standing atrocity by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

The legislation also extends to organ transplants done in any other country where forced organ harvesting is believed to occur.

Beginning in 2006, insiders and human rights investigators came out to allege that the communist regime was committing mass murder against political and religious prisoners for their organs, with the crimes being perpetrated by Chinese state and military doctors.

“If all 50 [U.S.] states have this prohibition, then essentially no American dollars will be going to Chinese hospitals that are participating in organ trafficking, so they won’t be able to pay for it,” Rep. Tom Oliverson (R-TX), who sponsored the Texas bill in 2023, said at the time.

The on-demand slaughter of innocent people has allowed individuals seeking organ transplants to receive an organ in weeks or even days by travelling to mainland China for care, instead of the years-long-wait that is normal in the United States and other countries.

During a rally joined by thousands of Falun Gong practitioners at Taipei, Taiwan, on April 23, 2006, four demonstrators perform a reenactment highlighting the Chinese communists’ killing of Falun Gong followers and harvesting of their organs in concentration camps. The Chinese Communist Party has persecuted Falun Gong, which combines meditation with Buddhist-inspired teachings, as an “evil cult” since mid-1999 and practitioners have subsequently faced often brutal repression. (Image: PATRICK LIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The primary victims of the CCP’s organ harvesting industry have been practitioners of Falun Gong, a traditional spiritual discipline also known as Falun Dafa (法輪大法) whose 70 to 100 million adherents provided a massive pool of living donors following the communist persecution campaign that was launched to “eradicate” Falun Gong in July 1999.

‘A genocide against the Chinese people’

Many others, such as Tibetan Buddhists, the predominantly Muslim Uyghur ethnic group in northwest China, underground Christians, and even ordinary Chinese students, are believed to have gotten caught up — and literally cut apart — in the lucrative, yet bloody business.

Reacting to a documentary exposing the CCP’s organ harvesting screened by the Falun Dafa Club at Harvard University, MIT researcher Maya Mitalipova told Chinese-American-run NTD Televison that what was going on was “a genocide against the Chinese people.”

Mitalipova, who is the director of the human stem cell lab at MIT’s Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, watched the documentary, called State Organs, on March 7. “In not a single corner of the world should this happen,” she said.

A growing number of American public figures have voiced outrage at Communist China’s forced organ harvesting atrocities.

The U.S. House of Representatives in January 2016 unanimously passed House Resolution 343, condemning systematic, state-sanctioned organ harvesting from practitioners of Falun Gong and other prisoners of conscience in China.

In a speech given this January at the annual International Religious Freedom Summit in Washington, D.C., Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA), spoke out against forced organ harvesting, naming Falun Gong practitioners and Tibetan Buddhists as main victims of the mass murder.