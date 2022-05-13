The Fate of Zhou Yafu, the Marquis of Tiao, Whose Life Unfolded Like a Script

As the saying goes, “Everyone has their own fate.” We come to this world to fulfill a role; life unfolds like a script that is difficult to change. Despite his disbelief, Zhou Yafu, the Marquis of Tiao, fulfilled his prophesied destiny, showing that, no matter how high your position in society, it is equally difficult to alter your fate.

The fateful prophecy of Zhou Yafu

Zhou Yafu (199 BC-143 BC) was a native of Pei County of Pei Region (present-day Feng County, Jiangsu Province), the second son of Marquis Jiang Zhou Bo who was a general that helped establish the Western Han Dynasty. Zhou Yafu was a renowned general like his father and achieved the rank of Tai Wei, the Emperor’s top military advisor, and the Prime Minister.

Zhou Yafu was the governor of Henei, when a well-known fortune-teller, Xu Fu, read his face and said, “In three years, you will be crowned as a marquis, then in eight years, you will become a well-trusted prime minister with high status. In another nine years, you will die of hunger.”

Zhou Yafu didn’t believe her. He said with a smile, “My elder brother has already inherited my father’s title, and even if he dies, his son will inherit it. How could I become a marquis? And if I will become a prime minister, how is it possible for me to die of hunger? Please enlighten me.”

Xu Fu, the fortune teller, pointed to his mouth and replied, “You have a vertical line leading to your mouth, and this is a sign of death by starvation.”

Three years later, Zhou’s brother was stripped of his title for committing murder. Emperor Wen of Han (203 BC – July 6, 157 BC) ordered that another son of the Zhou family inherit the marquisate, and Zhou Yafu was chosen.

Military discipline impressed the emperor

In the sixth year of Emperor Wen of Han, a nomadic minority invaded China. Emperor Wen appointed three military officers, including Zhou, to three different places to fend off the invasion.

To boost morale, Emperor Wen himself went to visit the troops. When he arrived at the first two locations, the emperor’s fleet drove straight in and the generals and their soldiers rode to greet the emperor.

Emperor Wen of the Han Dynasty. Image: Anonymous Wikimedia Commons Public Domain)

When they arrived at where Zhou was stationed, they found all the officers and soldiers armed and in armor, ready to attack. They would not let the emperor’s vanguard enter. The vanguard officer announced, “The Emperor is about to arrive.” The officer guarding the gate replied, “The general has given an order: ‘The army only obeys the general’s orders.'”

When Emperor Wen arrived shortly afterward, he was not allowed in. The Majesty had to send a messenger with talismans to the general, “I am coming to visit the soldiers.” Only then did Zhou Yafu give the order to open the camp gate.

The officer at the gate told the Emperor’s attendants, “The general has stipulated that no carriages are allowed to speed in the camp.” So the emperor’s fleet moved slowly. When they arrived at the camp, Zhou Yafu, holding his weapon, clasped his hands and saluted, saying, “I am a general in armor, so I cannot kneel down. Please excuse my following the military protocol.”

Emperor Wen was so impressed that he leaned over the chariot and gave his greeting, “The emperor respectfully salutes the general.”

When the Emperor left the gates of the camp, all the ministers were amazed. Emperor Wen exclaimed, “This is a real general! When I inspected the first two military camps, it was like a child’s play. If the enemy attacked, they could easily succeed and capture the generals there. As for Zhou Yafu, how could he be attacked?” He praised him for a long while.

After a month or so, the three stationed armies were dismissed and Emperor Wen made Zhou a lieutenant.

Before Emperor Wen passed away, he advised his son, the future emperor, “If there is a crisis in the future, Zhou Yafu is the one who can really lead the army.” When Emperor Wen died, Emperor Jing made Zhou a general of the Chariot.

Zhou Yafu rose to the rank of prime minister by defeating the riot of the seven states

In 154 B.C., the third year of Emperor Jing, seven rebellious states, including Wu and Chu, revolted. Emperor Jing sent Zhou Yafu to fight the rebellious forces. Zhou made a request to Emperor Jing: “The Chu army has always been tough and quick. It’s difficult to defeat them. I hope to give up the state of Liang first and let them attack; then we can cut off their supply routes from behind.” Emperor Jing agreed with his plan.

So, Zhou Yafu had all the troops stationed together in one place. At that time, the rebel army of Wu was attacking the state of Liang. The king of Liang sent his messengers to Zhou every day for help, but the Lieutenant led his troops to the northeast to Changyi, where they made a deep ditch and a high fortress.

The king of Liang wrote to Emperor Jing, who sent a messenger to order Zhou to save the state of Liang. Zhou did not obey, but sent light cavalry to cut off the rear supply route of Wu and Chu rebels. Short of food, the Wu soldiers tried to provoke the Lieutenant and his Han army repeatedly, but the Han army stayed put and did not engage.

The Han dynasty accomplished the unification of the Chinese territory, and under its reign, the arts developed. (Image: Jean-Pierre Dalbéra via Wikimedia Commons CC BY-2.0)

Later, the Wu army attacked the southeast corner of the Han camp, but the Lieutenant sent his men to the northwest for defense. Sure enough, Wu’s elite troops advanced quickly to the northwest to attack, but they failed. The Wu soldiers were hungry and retreated. The Lieutenant sent his best troops after them and defeated the Wu army.

The King of Wu abandoned his army and fled to the south of the Yangtze River with a few thousand of his best soldiers. The Han soldiers captured all the rebels and made them surrender, offering a reward of a thousand pieces of gold for the head of the King of Wu. After a month or so, a man beheaded the King of Wu and claimed the reward.

It took three months to defeat the rebels of the seven states, and only then did everyone come to see how wise the Lieutenant’s plan was. Still, the king of Liang held a grudge against the Lieutenant.

When Zhou returned from fighting the rebels, he was promoted to the position of First Lieutenant. In the fifth year of Emperor Jing, he was again promoted to be the prime minister and was well regarded and trusted. This was exactly eight years after he had been made a marquis.

The Prime Minister dismissed after offending the emperor

Later on, Emperor Jing wanted to abolish the Prince. Prime Minister Zhou Yafu argued strongly but couldn’t dissuade the emperor. Emperor Jing thus distanced himself from him. The king of Liang often spoke ill of Zhou in front of the Empress Dowager Douwhenever he visited the Emperor.

One day, the empress said, “Wang Xin, the empress’ brother, can be made a marquis.” Emperor Jing disagreed, “The previous emperor didn’t make his brothers-in-law marquises until after my reign. I can’t give the title to my brother-in-law yet.”

Empress Dowager Dou said, “Emperors all acted according to the circumstances of the time. When my brother Dou Changjun was alive, he could not be made a marquis, but after his death, his son was made a Marquis. I have often regretted this matter. Your Majesty should hurry up and make Wang Xin a marquis.” Emperor Jing said, “Please let me discuss this with my prime minister.”

When Emperor Jing conferred with his prime minister, Zhou Yafu said, “Emperor Gao stipulated, ‘No one who is not from Liu’s family can be made king, and no one who has not achieved merits can be made a marquis.’ Although Wang Xin is the empress’s brother, he hasn’t accomplished anything, and it is against the rule to make him a marquis.” Emperor Jing listened silently and gave up the idea.

Later, a few fellows from the nomadic minority surrendered to the Han Dynasty. Emperor Jing wanted to make them marquises to reward them and also to encourage more surrenders. Zhou Yafu said, “Those men betrayed their sovereign and surrendered to your Majesty. If Your Majesty makes them marquises, what will be done to reprimand the unloyal subjects?”

Emperor Jing went against his advice and made all of those men marquises. Zhou Yafu then claimed to be sick and retired to his home. In the third year of Emperor Jing’s reign (147 BC), Zhou Yafu was removed from his post as prime minister due to illness.

Some time later, Emperor Jing summoned him to the palace and gave him wine and food. On the table, there was a large piece of unshredded meat, and there were no chopsticks. Zhou asked the officer in charge of the banquet to bring chopsticks. Emperor Jing saw this and smiled, “Is this not enough to please you?” The Marquis took off his hat to apologize and later found an opportunity to walk out quietly. Emperor Jing saw him out and said, “A person who complains about everything can’t be the minister for the young sovereign!”

Zhou Yafu indeed died of hunger, fulfilling the prophecy

Shortly afterward, Marquis’ son bought him 500 pieces of palace armor and shields intended for burial. The hired laborers worked until they were tired, but they didn’t get paid for their work. They got angry and reported Zhou Yafu’s son as a rebel.

Emperor Jing sent officials to investigate. The official questioned the Marquis but he refused to answer. Emperor Jing scolded him and said, “I won’t be using you anymore.”

Zhou Yafu was handed over to the court. The court officials rebuked him, saying, “Do you want to rebel?” Zhou Yafu said, “The artifacts I bought are for burial, how can it be said that I want to rebel?” The court captain said, “Even if you do not rebel above ground, you are going to rebel from your grave.”

When the Marquis was arrested, he tried to commit suicide, but his wife stopped him and he was sent to court. Unable to bear this insult, the Marquis of Tiao went on a hunger strike to show his innocence. After not eating for five days, he vomited blood and passed away. His title was revoked. This was exactly nine years after he was made prime minister, as fate would have it.

In the later stages of the life of the Marquis, it seems that the handling of every small matter led him to his destination. Had he been more agreeable, modest, and courteous when Emperor Jing summoned him to the forbidden palace, his relationship with the emperor would have been salvaged.

If he had taught his son to observe the law and show compassion to others, he might not have brought about the disaster of the unpaid workers complaining and having him investigated.

Throughout his life, the rise and fall of the Marquis of Tiao were in accordance with the fate set in the beginning. Can one change one’s destiny? It’s not impossible. Another Chinese saying goes, “If you do good deeds often, you will be rewarded with good deeds.” By cultivating the mind and heart, striving to be kind and virtuous, and looking at the broad perspective when in conflict, one’s fate might just change for the better.