Biden Admin Uninvited Border Patrol Agents From Uvalde Massacre Appearance

Officials from the Joe Biden Administration uninvited 91.25 percent of the U.S. Border Patrol agents who were initially invited, citing space constraints, according to a new report.

The action is especially notable considering it was BORTAC, the Border Patrol’s special forces tactical unit, who besieged the killer’s position inside Robb Elementary School, eliminating the threat.

Risking their own lives, these Agents and other officers put themselves between the shooter and children, to draw the shooter’s attention away from potential victims and save lives. At least one Agent was wounded by the shooter during the exchange of gunfire. — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 25, 2022

According to a May 29 exclusive by Breitbart News made public shortly prior to the Bidens’ appearance in Uvalde, many law enforcement officers, including Border Patrol agents, were invited to attend the event late last week.

However, “Late Saturday evening, the Border Patrol was notified the President could only meet with 7 of the more than 80 agents who responded to the shooting,” the article stated.

The outlet stated that although the photo opportunity was being hosted at a “location that can accommodate hundreds,” invitees “are now being told time and space are limited and they cannot attend.”

Breitbart published the article based on information from an unidentified source, who stated, “These agents are still traumatized by the incident; the venue is large, and they are not going to buy this excuse.”

Author Randy Clark, a 32-year Border Patrol vet himself, paraphrased his contact as adding “mid-level managers from the Border Patrol were tasked to decide who will attend and feels those left out will assume their role in the event was unimportant.”

The source was directly quoted as stating, “It appears now as if this planned meeting was nothing more than a photo opportunity with the law enforcement community.”

Clark and Breitbart reported on May 26 that one BORTAC agent received a gunshot wound to the head after assembling to siege the school on short notice and without full tactical gear.

Photographs from the article show the agent’s baseball cap was torn and four surgical staples were planted in his head after being grazed by gunfire from the killer.

The Bidens’ visit was not met with a particularly warm response from residents, some media stated. Washington Examiner reported that CNN had attempted to interview Uvalde-area reporter Stella Chavez to ask how the families of the 19 children and 2 teachers slain by the perpetrator regarded the President’s visit.

“I think it depends on who you ask,” she replied. “I think, for the most part, the families who were affected want to focus on their loved ones who were killed. And I think having the leader of our country come here and express, you know, his condolences is important to them.”

“But I also know, I’ve heard people say, you know, now is not the time for him to come here.”