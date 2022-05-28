Popular YouTube Podcaster Encourages Protesters to Bomb NRA Conference

Ethan Klein, host of the popular left-wing podcast “The H3 Podcast” told his close to three million subscribers on Youtube on Friday that someone should bomb the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting that was being held at the Geroge R. Brown Convention Center in Houston; a meeting that drew scores of angry protesters in the shadow of the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“So there was a big protest outside the NRA meeting, which was good. Do we have any insight into what they are actually talking about there at the NRA meeting, that’s today, in Texas? Someone should bomb that building,” Klein said to which his cohost responded in agreement.

Ethan Klein of H3 Podcast calling for violence and provoking the public to “bomb” the NRA conference in Houston, TX pic.twitter.com/daohOoCUaI — ELIJAH SCHAFFER (@ElijahSchaffer) May 28, 2022

The conference was the NRA’s 151st annual convention and drew the ire of the local detachment of the social justice group, Black Lives Matter (BLM).

The group is calling for stricter gun control laws that they argue will help prevent more massacres.

So far this year, as of May 26, the United States has experienced 214 mass shootings. Mass shootings are ones in which four or more people are shot in the same place. Some 17,300 people have lost their lives to gun violence in the U.S. this year alone.

In attendance at the protest was Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, D-Texas, who took the stage at the protest saying she has made repeated attempts to pass gun control legislation over more than 20 year in office.

Jackson Lee served on a congressional task force which was formed following the 1999 high school shooting at Columbine High School in Colorado.

“If there’s someone who is scared, and mumbling, and afraid to stand for these children and their teachers and schools about gun safety, you should know and vote them out,” she told the crowd.

BLM Houston shared a post via their Instagram page saying that every person speaking at the convention “has blood on their hands.” Speakers included NRA CEO Wayne LaPierre and Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, who argue that stricter gun laws are not the solution to the gun violence plaguing the U.S..

Cruz has accused Democrats and legacy media of politicizing the school shooting in Uvalde Texas, where 19 children and two adults lost their lives.

Cruz advocates that schools should enact policies that would require schools to have only one entrance and that they should be staffed with armed police or military veterans.

The senator believes that gun rights are “a matter of basic security” for Americans.

Speaking at the NRA convention Cruz said, “For millions of Americans, the right to keep and bear arms is not theoretical [but] a matter of basic security,” arguing that, “For a single mom in a dangerous neighborhood, it is a matter of basic security. Taking guns away from these responsible Americans will not make them safer, nor will it make our nation more secure.”