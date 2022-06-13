Germany Refuses to Accept Taliban as Ruling Party of Afghanistan, Conditions ‘Dire’ for Afghans

On Tuesday, June 7, Germany said it will not recognize the Taliban as the ruling party of Afghanistan amidst “dire” conditions rocking the terror-purged nation.

Since the departure of U.S. and other foreign forces from Afghanistan, the Taliban have continued to push their assaults on both resistance and civilians alike, prompting international outcries.

Rejection from Berlin

On June 7, Germany’s foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said at a news conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, that the situation has become “dire”, warning of a “humanitarian and economic crisis” looming over Afghanistan as the Taliban enforces its rule, Reuters reported.

“When we look across the border the situation is dire,” Baerbock said.

“As long as they go down this path, there’s no room for normalization and even less for recognition of the Taliban as the legitimate rulers of the country, at the same time we will not… abandon the people of Afghanistan,” she added.

Baerbock lamented that women were being stripped of their education and being isolated from public life, silenced by the oppressive policies of the Taliban. The extremist organization in return denied such allegations of human rights abuses, claiming to be working towards a more positive environment for women and girls.

“Our influence on what happens inside Afghanistan is very limited. It depends on the Taliban making rational choices in their own economic interests and that is not what they are doing right now,” Baerbock said, according to Voice of America.

Since their takeover, the Taliban has been reported to have resumed its onslaught upon civilians and resistance forces in their efforts to expand their interpretation of Islam.

Apart from expelling women from secondary education and some government-related jobs, the organization has ordered women to cover up fully in public, all the way up to their faces. They are also not to go beyond 70 kilometers from home without a male relative.

According to Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, the Taliban have been committing atrocities, including killing human rights defenders, humanitarian workers and journalists.

Amnesty International said that around 680,000 people were displaced during fighting between January and December 2021, and four million have already been displaced by the overall fighting and natural disasters.

Human Rights Watch reported that Taliban security forces are unlawfully detaining and torturing residents in the Panjshir province for their assumed links with resistance forces.

Afghan YouTuber Ajmal Haqiqi was recently arrested for “insulting Islamic sacred values” in a video.

The Taliban have also begun to strike at local poppy farms, where farmers hope to make a living out of the opiate business.

As of now, no country has recognized the Taliban as the official ruling government, despite some intentions of cooperation from the Communist Party of China and Russia.

Pakistan, whose government viewed the Taliban as a buffer between itself and neighboring India, claims to desire mediation with the Taliban, hoping to prevent a humanitarian crisis.

Pakistan’s foreign minister, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said that the extremist organization should consider the international concerns regarding “rights and security.”

“It is our hope that Afghan authorities would be responsive to the international community’s expectations regarding inclusivity respect for human rights of all Afghans including women and effective actions against terrorism,” he said.

Baerbock — who visited Pakistan early last week — said that Berlin and Islamabad are both working on a system to bring in Afghan refugees to Germany via Pakistan, with 14,000 refugees successfully brought to the former over the months.

Afghan refugees have fled their home country to be free from the violence, but their situations abroad seem to be no better.

Germany has been said to have faced growing problems housing Afghan refugees, especially since more refugees from Ukraine have been pouring in from the violence due to Russia’s invasion of their home country, Foreign Policy reported.

Al-Jazeera also reported that Afghan refugees in Iran have been facing anti-refugee sentiment from the local population, plunging them into difficult living conditions.