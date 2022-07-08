Georgia Guidestones Demolished Hours After Being Hit by Explosion

The elusive Georgia Guidestones have been demolished after the controversial landmark that has stirred up emotions among conspiracy theorists and denouncers for years was apparently irreparably shattered by explosives.

On Wednesday, July 6, shortly after 4:00 a.m., locals within a five miles range of the construction in Elbert County, Georgia, heard a loud bang and felt a brief shockwave.

CCTV footage showed a sudden blast destroying one of five vertically positioned massive granite slabs. Other parts were damaged as well.

The blast not only rocked Elbert County, but also sent reverberations through the Internet.

Immediately after the release of the surveillance video,suspicion was spurred among netizens about who had the audacity to damage a landmark that was, according to some, a symbol of elitist power over humankind and all living beings on the planet.

Investigation on its way

As the damage done was beyond redemption, the stones were on the verge of collapsing. Authorities thus reportedly thought it wiser to take the edifice down altogether. A few hours later, an excavator showed up and brought the 42,000 lbs slabs back to Earth.

However, some suggest that, based on the direction in which the debris was projected, it seems the structure might have been hit by an RPG launched from a vehicle on the nearby road.

Reportedly a car can be seen on CCTV footage speeding away moments before the explosion, but no person has been captured on camera nor any streak of light or fire that usually accompanies such a jet-propelled device to support this theory.

Shrouded in secrecy

The infamous marker, also dubbed the “American Stonehenge” due to its resemblance to its transatlantic predecessor and, according to some, its shared occult origins, has stood 19 feet tall since 1980.

The Guidestones have been a topic of hot debate between adherents of the theory that a group of hidden individuals secretly rules the world, sometimes referred to as the “Deep State,” or the “Cabal” secretly working on a New World Order and those who believe we are still living in a reasonably well-managed, democratically ruled world.

It was commissioned by an anonymous group who called themselves “a small group of loyal Americans” represented by a man who went by the name Robert C. Christian in 1979 at the local Elberton Granite Association.

The memento does not only present several guidelines for a future world, it also functions as a sundial, compass, and calendar.

The Georgia Guidestones consisted of five 16 foot tall granite slabs weighing each some 42,000 lbs, capped by a sixth additional stone and carries ten guidelines for humanity inscribed in eight languages, English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Hebrew, Arabic, Swahili, and Russian.

The most infamous commandment etched into the granite was an order to “maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature.”

Opponents figure that this last statement reveals the true nature of the secret ruling class; In order to “maintain” the population at 500,000,000, one first needs to bring it down from 8 billion to half a billion in a matter of decades.

Executive Order #10

Some, like the former GOP candidate Kandiss Taylor who lost the 2022 Georgia Gubernatorial Primary to the Republican incumbent Brian Kemp, believe the Guidestones serve a Satanist agenda.

Taylor, therefore, vowed that it would have been her mission, or her “Executive Order #10,” as she put it, to order to have the site destroyed as soon as she were elected into office.

“The New World Order is here, and they told us it was coming,” Taylor said referring to the monument, according to the Independent.

“I am the ONLY one bold enough to stand up to the Luciferian Cabal,” Taylor proclaimed on Twitter.

In response to the sudden demolition, however, Taylor says in a video uploaded to Rumble that she is a law-abiding person and, therefore, condemns vandalism or the ruining of any lawfully protected property, and this goes for the Guidestones too.

Nonetheless, she doesn’t believe the perpetrators will ever be found, believing the destruction was an act of God. She challenges anybody who thinks otherwise to render proof of footage showing there were humans involved.

Whether the annihilation was Divinely ordained or just man made, we may never know, but some nonetheless celebrated the extermination as the beginning of the fall of the Cabal.

Others, however, suggested it could be the result of the commissioners’ own doing.

In this case, it would mean with the stones coming tumbling down, we have reached the End of Times, and there would be no need for any further guidance.