BBC Chronicles Case of Psychopath MI5 Agent Who Terrorized Girlfriends and Got Away With It

A BBC report about a dropped investigation into an MI5 operative abusing his power to terrorize at least two female partners was nearly blocked by the UK Government.

The report was finally published after a lengthy legal struggle between the broadcaster, who wanted to disclose the alleged perpetrator’s identity, and the federal Attorney General, who sought to thwart publication citing national security and on the pretext of protecting the evildoer’s safety.

READ MORE:

Eventually, the prosecutor managed to keep the suspect’s identity, a male foreign national to the UK, whom the BBC refers to as “X,” a secret, practically foiling the corporation’s stated efforts to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

The outlet cited a purported victim of X going by the pseudonym of Beth. She attested she had been terrorized, humiliated, and threatened by X on several occasions during what started as a romantic relationship, but turned into a car crash nightmare.

Living a nightmare

“He had complete control. I was a shadow of who I am now,” Beth related to the BBC.

Beth also survived several attempts on her life, one of which she recorded on her cell phone featuring X wielding a machete.

“At the end of the relationship, he dictated my every waking hour – where I went, who I saw, how I worked, what I did at work, what I wore,” Beth stated.

X also made her “feel absolutely worthless” and used “the fact that I had mental health problems to bully me and to make me feel more vulnerable,” she said.

Beth told the BBC, “There was so much psychological terror from him to me that ultimately culminated in me having a breakdown because I was so afraid of everything – because of how he’d made me think, the people that he was involved with, and the people who he worked for.”

X was also over-confident about his inviolability due to his status as an agent and that he had “men in high places” as well as in the criminal underworld who would always cover his back should she try to challenge him and seek help from the police.

“It meant that I couldn’t speak out about any of his behavior towards me, any of the violence I went through, sexual or physical, because he had men in high places who always had his back, who would intervene, and who would actively kill me if I spoke out.”

Eventually, Beth did speak out. X was arrested, and the case was brought to court, but what was particularly disturbing is that X, as an MI5 informant or covert human intelligence source (CHIS), remained scot-free after a police investigation into his alleged crimes was interfered with by the counter-terror service which subsequently did nothing to pursue the case.

After his release, X hassled Beth anew before he, for some reason, supposedly gave up on his plans to terrorize and kill her and suddenly left the country.

The police refused to look into the evidence Beth had provided and never took a complete statement from her.

Meanwhile, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) neither confirmed nor denied Beth’s claims but dropped the case citing a lack of proof as vindication, a feat heavily contended by the BBC given the abundance of evidence.

Ruth’s story: ‘Blood, bones, and flesh. Human flesh.’

The station also reported another victim of the same nationality as X, referred to as Ruth. Ruth told the same compelling stories about X abusing her and threatening to kill her.

“He said he would be able to kill my daughter and me too, and then put our bodies somewhere, and no one would ever know who I am,” Ruth told the broadcaster.

“I was psychologically broken, really broken,” Ruth, who was equally emotionally ravished, added.

“I kept wondering why he changed so much, but he once told me that this is his true face and that he’d been acting the whole time.”

Ruth also related a notebook in which X detailed his plans to kill her. The booklet comprised X’s imagination about “blood, bones, flesh. Human flesh. Eating children’s flesh.”

Both women attested to the BBC that they believed X would murder them and is a danger to other women might he go about unhampered.

On psychopathy

The image of X corroborates with that of a psychopath, as the studies by several researchers like Mark Safarik, Scott Bon, Fox and Delisi, and Reid Meloy into people with a psychopathic mindset reveal.

The picture that emerges from these studies is one of a genetically determined sub-species of humankind; the psychopath. A person with a wholly different genetic and nervous set-up (Raine, 2003; Fallon, 2013, Keihl, 2006, Yang, 2009) featuring a domineering reptilian brain and a below-average-functioning limbic system responsible for emotional bonding.

Researchers found that this species of man lacks any form of compassion or empathy and conversely indulges in his lust for sex, control, torture, and abuse. They have an insatiable thirst for violence, rage, excitement, and murder and many are prone to indulge in satanism and peadophilia. Practically all mass murderers and serial rapists were found to be psychopaths.

The typical psychopath, however, is a master at disguising his ill intentions and is a whiz at mimicking people’s expressions, and often comes about as a very entertaining, charming, and caring character.

However, the psychopath is highly proficient in manipulating and deceiving people and is often found among the highest social ranks.

From a young age, psychopaths seek each other out in the crowd. Using their unparalleled cunningness and determination, cover each others’ backs and work relentlessly on their long-term lewd projects.

Some authors allege psychopaths also managed to keep the condition out of the psychiatric playbooks where it is only an underrepresented field of study, hardly worth mentioning.

Some go as far as to say that they currently control all key power positions in the world and are on the verge of destroying humankind whom they detest the most because of their gullibility and stupidness in falling prey to their evil plans.

Even though this may sound like a stretch to some, it is also a possibility that cannot be dismissed. It would perfectly explain the fates of the abused women in this story and the otherwise inexplicable total lack of willingness of the legal bodies to follow up on the case.